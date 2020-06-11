Fine Gael TD for Dublin-Rathdown, Neale Richmond, said Daniel Kinahan cannot exploit international boxers to hide the law.

Neale Richmond commented on the gratitude of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to Daniel Kinahan for his involvement in organizing two fights.

Dubliner Daniel Kinahan is a sports events promoter now living in Dubai.

The Gardaí claim he is a senior member of the criminal gang founded by his father Christopher Kinahan.

Deputy Richmond is calling on Tánaiste Simon Coveney to call on the authorities in Dubai to sue Daniel Kinahan for his actions.