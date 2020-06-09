Kim Jong Un announces to end all communication with South Korea

Pyongyang: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called off all communications, calling neighbouring South Korea an enemy.

According to the World News Agency, the North Korean leader announced the end of all communication with his toughest rival South Korea, saying that the enemy does not want to have any kind of contact with the country at any level. The hotline between the two leaders has been suspended and the liaison office in the border town of Kyusang has been closed.

The hotline between the two countries receives daily phone calls at 9 am and 5 pm, but this is the first time in 21 months that South Korea has not received a 9 am call, but North Korea Contacted and informed of his decision.

Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yu Jong, who is rapidly taking over the country’s affairs, said in a threatening statement a week ago that South Korea would not stop sending pamphlets of fugitive groups to North Korea until the liaison offices were closed. ۔

South Korea, on the other hand, hastened to close the liaison office set up in the border area under the agreement in 2018 as a hasty decision, saying that North Korea would increase its aggressive intentions instead of reducing them. What is it?

It should be noted that North and South Korea, which have been separated since the Korean War, are still at war. However, after a historic meeting between the two leaders in the border area in 2018, the situation was expected to return to normal and maintain ties. A liaison office was also set up for.