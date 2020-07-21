KFC in the footsteps of Beyond Meat: now think of 3D printed chicken nuggets

KFC she is not new to such projects and has always shown interest in technology. The fast food chain, in fact, apparently intends to take another step forward and would be trying to create some 3D printed chicken nuggets.

The project could be entrusted to Russian society 3D Bioprinting Solutions, which should take care of the nugget production in the laboratory. All this is part of the “Restaurant of the future” program, characterized by a series of investments in the bioprinting field.

The 3D Chicken Nugget Nuggets should be the fruit of a mix of chicken cells and plant material, to which obviously will be added the recipe of the chain of Colonel Sanders including the spices that have the nuggets famous worldwide, including Italy where KFC recently landed.

In conclusion, 3D Bioprinting will only provide the technologies necessary to carry on the project, while the top-secret recipe will continue to be such.

The advantages of a project of this type would be environmental and economic since the nuggets would be free of additives usually used in traditional agriculture and in the breeding of animals. In this way, KFC would also reduce its environmental impact.

There, however, the most difficult challenge is represented by taste: it will not be easy to faithfully create the taste and sensation of “traditional” chicken nuggets. The vegetarian burgers of Beyond Meat are also ultra protein, and may soon be followed by vegetarian bacon.