Tech NewsArtificial Intelligence
Updated:

KFC in the footsteps of Beyond Meat: now think of 3D printed chicken nuggets

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

KFC in the footsteps of Beyond Meat: now think of 3D printed chicken nuggets

KFC she is not new to such projects and has always shown interest in technology. The fast food chain, in fact, apparently intends to take another step forward and would be trying to create some 3D printed chicken nuggets.

The project could be entrusted to Russian society 3D Bioprinting Solutions, which should take care of the nugget production in the laboratory. All this is part of the “Restaurant of the future” program, characterized by a series of investments in the bioprinting field.

The 3D Chicken Nugget Nuggets should be the fruit of a mix of chicken cells and plant material, to which obviously will be added the recipe of the chain of Colonel Sanders including the spices that have the nuggets famous worldwide, including Italy where KFC recently landed.

In conclusion, 3D Bioprinting will only provide the technologies necessary to carry on the project, while the top-secret recipe will continue to be such.

The advantages of a project of this type would be environmental and economic since the nuggets would be free of additives usually used in traditional agriculture and in the breeding of animals. In this way, KFC would also reduce its environmental impact.

There, however, the most difficult challenge is represented by taste: it will not be easy to faithfully create the taste and sensation of “traditional” chicken nuggets. The vegetarian burgers of Beyond Meat are also ultra protein, and may soon be followed by vegetarian bacon.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

The world’s first offline translator

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Washington: Handwriting devices and headphones that translate from one language to another in real-time are now widely used around the world, but most...
Read more

They develop a robot that moves "by common sense": it recognizes objects to be located in space

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
If we are taken to a space that we do not know and the first thing we see is a fridge, chances are that...
Read more

Huawei could starve abroad rather than sell

Latest news Brian Adam -
Huawei could starve to death rather than sell its assets abroad. The Chinese telecommunications kit maker is suffering a new attack from Downing Street...
Read more

How to move all the apps on a screen to a folder at once on your iPhone

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
It is, almost certainly, one of those processes that we carry out a couple of times a day if you are one of those...
Read more

Project xCloud will arrive in September and it will be free, do you know for which users?

Gaming Brian Adam -
Microsoft has released some details about what the cloud gaming service it prepares will be like and It will allow us to enjoy any...
Read more

TCL 10 Pro Review: a futuristic medium range, between light and shadow

Android Brian Adam -
TCL 10 Pro is a futuristic design smartphone that provides a "premium" feel right away, but there are several shadows. There are smartphones that amaze...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY