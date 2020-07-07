Tech NewsComputingReviews
KFA2 RTX 2070 Super WTF Review: a good custom Turing

By Brian Adam
Galax GPUs officially land in Italy. Looking forward to the next RTX 3000, let’s take a look at this RTX 2070 Super.

Why review an RTX 2070 Super today? We know everything about these GPUs, but the right opportunity came with the landing in Italy of Galax brand, historical name of the sector that has been producing video cards for many years.

So far its products have never officially arrived in our country, but now things have changed. In fact, under the KFA2 brand are the GPUs produced by Galax, which is preparing the ground for the new generation of Ampere video cards. In the meantime, let’s take a look at the RTX 2070 Super, which does not differ much from other custom models except for a decidedly aggressive look, especially on the lighting front.

Design

Galax has never been a brand that focuses on sober designs and now KFA2 also takes up this style with its RTX 2070 Super WTF. The first thing you notice is the size, decidedly generous when compared to the RTX 2070 Super Founders Edition. With the Turing range, the best performing custom models push a lot on the heat sink to try to gain a few more MHz, we also saw it in the review of the ROG Strix RTX 2070 O8G.

On the one hand, this allows greater silence and better heat dissipation, on the other, it creates some problems with the houses, because the 328 mm in length cannot be managed by everyone: before purchasing, check that you have space for such a long GPU, because, in most houses, dimensions of this type are not compatible.

On the design front, KFA2 focuses on LEDs to give this GPU an extra boost. LEDs that we find both around the three fans, and at the top, to highlight the claim “Work The Frames“This was not enough, we find others on the backplate, the first time we see a solution of this type live. On the back, the LEDs are used to view small stars, a particular stylistic choice that may not please everyone.

On the body, you can see the NVlink port for the SLI, a modeless and less used and destined to disappear with the passage of time, and two connectors, one with eight the other with six pins, for power supply. Available connections include three DisplayPorts and one HDMI.

Specifications and benchmarks

This RTX 2070 Super has 40 Stream Processors inside which are enclosed 2560 CUDA Core. In all there are 40 RT Cores and 320 Tensor Cores, with a TDP of 215 W. Then there are 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM at 14 Gbps on a 256-bit bus, for a bandwidth of 448 GB / s.
The specifications are obviously the same as those on the 2070 Super Founder Edition, even if the frequencies change slightly, with the Boost Clock rising to 1815 MHz, against the 1770 MHz of the reference. As we have seen in the past, the Turing architecture does not lend itself well to overclocking, even in the presence of oversized heatsinks like this, the increase in performance is relatively low.

Thanks to the Xtreme Tuner Plus software, you can still gain a few MHz, bringing the Boost Clock to 1830 MHz. Is it possible to go up again? Absolutely yes, but you have to do it manually.

In this case, we touched 2015 MHz on the GPU, but this is only possible by acting directly on the frequencies and the power limit.

The performance is that of a classic RTX 2070 Super, therefore perfect for the 1440p. If you play in Full HD better save money and aim directly at the RTX 2060 Super, more suitable for this resolution. The 4K target is reachable but not with active Ray Tracing and in any case you have to adapt to play around 40 fps, a good result, however for this resolution better go on the RTX 2080 Super, which guarantees more solid performance.
As we have seen, the performances do not hide surprises, the same thing we can say for temperatures and silence.

Under stress, this card remains in a range between 64 and 67 degrees and even when pushed to the maximum it remains silent, a possible advantage thanks to the heatsink and the triple fan system, more effective than the solutions adopted on the Founders Edition.

KFA2 RTX 2070 Super WTF
The arrival of Galax in Italy, hidden under the KFA2 brand, is good news because now another manufacturer will be able to bring its offer to our country, increasing the choice. This RTX 2070 Super Custom has proved to be an excellent product, which can compete on par with well-known competitive solutions in Italy, provided that it maintains a price that is not too high (unfortunately Italian prices are not yet available). There are no particular weak points, moreover, the RTX 2070 Super is certainly not a novelty and they perform very well in 1440p. KFA2 will simply have to make room among the most renowned manufacturers in Italy, the quality certainly does not lack, as well as the experience.

