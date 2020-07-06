KFA2 RTX 2060 Super 1-Click OC Review: easy overclocking

The Galax brand has recently landed in Italy, under the name KFA2, but several GPUs are already available on the market, including this RTX 2060 Super 1-Click OC. A name that makes one of the main characteristics of this model clear, namely the ability to easily overclock it. As we know, overclocking is certainly not the strong point of Turing video cards but the possibility is undoubtedly appreciated, although not capable of revolutionizing performance.

The objective of the RTX 2060 Super 1-Click OC is not this, moreover, and it is immediately clear from the heatsink, of small dimensions, which does not allow to push the frequencies too high. Precisely for this reason, as we will see the difference with an RTX 2060 Super Founders Edition is barely palpable, but that doesn’t mean that the KFA2 variant doesn’t have any tricks up its sleeve.

Design

The design chosen for this KFA2 RTX 2060 Super 1-Click OC is quite simple, both in terms of lines and materials. The heatsink has a plastic cover that wraps two 90mm fans with technology 0 db. When the card is underutilized, the fans are turned off completely, eliminating noise and thus improving acoustic comfort. The LED lighting is basic and is located under the fans, it is not possible to choose the color but it is possible to turn it off, to make the card more suitable for different houses. One advantage of this model is its small sizein fact, the card measures 245x134x41 mm and fits perfectly in the vast majority of houses.

Custom GPUs often exaggerate in length, becoming difficult to manage in a common mid-tower, but this is not the case. The 8-pin power connector is visible in the upper edge while the back is characterized by a metal backplate. The video connectors are limited, we find in fact an HDMI, a Display Port and a DVI, the latter less and less used but still present.

The KFA2 RTX 2060 Super 1-Click OC is not a luxury model, this is clear, but it has everything it takes to function perfectly, with no limitations whatsoever compared to a Founders Edition.

Specifications and performance

The RTX 2060 Super is a card whose performance we know very well and which we have tried several times under various guises, from the cheapest to the most exclusive models. So we find the TU106 chip with 2176 CUDA Core, 34 RT Core and 272 Tensor Core, while frequencies start from 1470 MHz up to 1665 MHz in Boost mode. The name of the card, “1-Click OC“, refers to the automatic overclocking, possible through the Xtreme Tuner software, which brings the Boost clock to 1680 MHz, a small gain that impacts in an almost irrelevant performance. Onboard they are installed 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM at 14 Gbps on a 256-bit bus, for a total bandwidth of 448 Gbps.

There are no surprises on the frame rate front, this variant of KFA2 behaves mirror-image to the RTX 2060 Super Founders Edition. The difference is so small that it is irrelevant in practice, in the titles we have tried this translates into a couple of more frames at best.

In Full HD the performances are very good, after all the RTX 2060 Super gives the best of itself in this area, far exceeding the barrier of 60 fps in most titles, only Metro Exodus barely reaches this target.

The performances are also fair in 1440p, the resolution with which the RTX 2060 Super is still at ease, going into a difficulty only in 4K while maintaining a playable frame rate in most titles.

Nothing new under the sun, as widely expected there are no surprises in the performance of this KFA2 GPU, not even on the noise front, which stands in the average for a similar product. Same thing for the temperature, which under load reaches 70 degrees, a figure that we have also found in other models.