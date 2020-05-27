Keys to managing the human capital of companies in uncertain times

The gradual reopening of some sectors of the economy forces companies to take special measures and adopt new practices to ensure

Self-service enables employees to handle many administrative and human resource needs on their own. Common self-service tasks include updating personal information, accessing manuals, and vacation registration. Likewise, administer health insurance and other benefits.

Moving administrative tasks to a portal can save companies time and money. This will create greater mobility, make the organization agile, allow you to have statistics and data for better planning, while increasing employee satisfaction.

In a situation such as the one being experienced, it is essential that companies make available to their collaborators a set of services that allow them to solve concerns or problems on their own and as soon as possible. This will not only help to decongest the volume of requirements or technical assistance, but will also contribute to the well-being of the workers.

Various sectors such as finance, health, construction, retail, food, cable television service, among others, have already implemented tools such as Oracle's Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), designed to support organizations' human resources units in different sectors.

For its track record and experience with the HCM cloud solution, Oracle was recognized by Forrester Research Inc. in May 2020, standing out as one of four leaders in its field and receiving the highest score in the current offering categories, experience from customer and market presence.

According to the report, “Oracle Cloud HCM shows that long-term leadership and strategies pay off. (…) After more than a decade of sustained development, including major investments in user experience design and the acquisition of Taleo (2012), Oracle Cloud HCM now offers a complete and sophisticated suite of HCM. ” The report also notes, "We expect Oracle to continue to increase the depth of functionality in recruiting, human resource service delivery, and digital assistants."

Undoubtedly, data, analysis and artificial intelligence have become necessary competencies for success in today's data-driven markets. By empowering HR professionals with the ability to quickly harness the power of their organizational data, enabling them to generate meaningful data on the workforce to drive sustained business growth and, above all, ensure their health and well-being.