HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Keys to managing the human capital of companies in uncertain times

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The gradual reopening of some sectors of the economy forces companies to take special measures and adopt new practices to ensure

Self-service enables employees to handle many administrative and human resource needs on their own. Common self-service tasks include updating personal information, accessing manuals, and vacation registration. Likewise, administer health insurance and other benefits.

Moving administrative tasks to a portal can save companies time and money. This will create greater mobility, make the organization agile, allow you to have statistics and data for better planning, while increasing employee satisfaction.

In a situation such as the one being experienced, it is essential that companies make available to their collaborators a set of services that allow them to solve concerns or problems on their own and as soon as possible. This will not only help to decongest the volume of requirements or technical assistance, but will also contribute to the well-being of the workers.

Various sectors such as finance, health, construction, retail, food, cable television service, among others, have already implemented tools such as Oracle's Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), designed to support organizations' human resources units in different sectors.

For its track record and experience with the HCM cloud solution, Oracle was recognized by Forrester Research Inc. in May 2020, standing out as one of four leaders in its field and receiving the highest score in the current offering categories, experience from customer and market presence.

According to the report, “Oracle Cloud HCM shows that long-term leadership and strategies pay off. (…) After more than a decade of sustained development, including major investments in user experience design and the acquisition of Taleo (2012), Oracle Cloud HCM now offers a complete and sophisticated suite of HCM. ” The report also notes, "We expect Oracle to continue to increase the depth of functionality in recruiting, human resource service delivery, and digital assistants."

Undoubtedly, data, analysis and artificial intelligence have become necessary competencies for success in today's data-driven markets. By empowering HR professionals with the ability to quickly harness the power of their organizational data, enabling them to generate meaningful data on the workforce to drive sustained business growth and, above all, ensure their health and well-being.

More Articles Like This

Air corridors: The “first steps” to revive tourism, says UNWTO

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The number of tourists in the world could fall between 60 and 80% in 2020 By AFP Air corridors between countries with low risk of...
Read more

Technology enables companies to guarantee health security in offices

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Detektor makes available tool and guide of advice to digitalize 100% the protocols of prevention to the COVID-19 and avoid the risk of exposure...
Read more

US considers complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Washington: US President Donald Trump has hinted at a complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. According to a foreign news agency, during a news...
Read more

El Salvador: Education prepares protocol for return to face-to-face classes with strict regulations

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Schools already have a protocol ready one, just like the university sector. There is no definite date yet. some class groups are incorporated keeping distance;...
Read more

Four men being questioned by Gardaí in relation to a large number of guns and ammunition served in the Midlands

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Four men are being questioned by Gardaí in relation to several guns and ammunition found in the Midlands. The guns and ammunition were fired in...
Read more

IFC provides guarantees of more than US $ 300 million to Central American banks in response to COVID-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The use of these lines of credit between March 17 and May 22, 2020, is part of the Global Program for Trade Financing. By...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Keys to managing the human capital of companies in uncertain times

The gradual reopening of some sectors of the economy forces companies to take special measures and adopt new practices...
Read more
Editor's Pick

How to fix the hours of your WhatsApp so that the correct ones appear?

Brian Adam - 0
It is very possible that something like this has never happened to you when using WhatsApp, especially if you are one of those who...
Read more
Electronics

Xiaomi already investigates 6G and shows the first photo of the Mi TV Stick

Brian Adam - 0
After two full days of announcements with more than a dozen new products, Xiaomi is preparing not only to launch new ones but affirms...
Read more
Apps

How to delete multiple visited sites from the Google Maps timeline

Brian Adam - 0
If you configure it this way, Google takes good note of all the sites you visit and saves them in the timeline....
Read more
Economy

Air corridors: The “first steps” to revive tourism, says UNWTO

Brian Adam - 0
The number of tourists in the world could fall between 60 and 80% in 2020 By AFP Air corridors between countries with low risk of...
Read more
Corona Virus

Technology enables companies to guarantee health security in offices

Brian Adam - 0
Detektor makes available tool and guide of advice to digitalize 100% the protocols of prevention to the COVID-19 and avoid the risk of exposure...
Read more
Latest news

US considers complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: US President Donald Trump has hinted at a complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. According to a foreign news agency, during a news...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY