Kerry 'free' from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronary virus

It is nearly two months since a new case of Covid-19 disease was confirmed in Kerry, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Health.

A new case has not been detected in the county in the last 28 days, which is twice the recommended two-week quarantine period to prevent the spread of the disease.

There were 308 confirmed cases in Kerry at midnight on Sunday, 17 May, and the situation was four weeks later, last Sunday, 14 June.

According to statistics from the Health Service Executive, no Covid-19 disease is currently present on any patient currently receiving treatment at Kerry University Hospital in Tralee.

There have been periods in other counties where the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has not increased for several days but Kerry has the longest period in the country.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, there was no increase in the number of cases in the Gaeltacht counties last Sunday, June 14, the first time that this has happened in over a month.

No new cases have been detected in Waterford in the last ten days. There were 154 detected cases in the county on 3 June and this figure has not increased since then.

There was a two week period in Donegal, between 28 May and 10 June, when there was no increase in the number of confirmed cases in the county but a new case of the coronavirus was discovered last Thursday, 11 June. Since the start of the pandemic, 470 cases have been detected in Donegal.

Mayo also went almost a fortnight with no new cases but, again, a few new cases have been discovered in recent days, leaving 572 confirmed cases in the county.

There have been no new cases detected in Cork or Meath in the past four days and it is three days since a new one was discovered in Galway.