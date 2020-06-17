Kerry 'free' from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronary virus

HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Kerry ‘free’ from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronavirus

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

Elon Musk promises 8ms latency with his satellite Internet

Starlink satellite internet is getting closer to commercial launch. This new system promises to offer considerable improvements over traditional...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A new case has not been detected in County Kerry in the last 28 days, which is twice the recommended fortnight quarantine period so that the disease does not spread

Kerry 'free' from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronary virus

It is nearly two months since a new case of Covid-19 disease was confirmed in Kerry, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Health.

A new case has not been detected in the county in the last 28 days, which is twice the recommended two-week quarantine period to prevent the spread of the disease.

There were 308 confirmed cases in Kerry at midnight on Sunday, 17 May, and the situation was four weeks later, last Sunday, 14 June.

According to statistics from the Health Service Executive, no Covid-19 disease is currently present on any patient currently receiving treatment at Kerry University Hospital in Tralee.

There have been periods in other counties where the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has not increased for several days but Kerry has the longest period in the country.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, there was no increase in the number of cases in the Gaeltacht counties last Sunday, June 14, the first time that this has happened in over a month.

No new cases have been detected in Waterford in the last ten days. There were 154 detected cases in the county on 3 June and this figure has not increased since then.

There was a two week period in Donegal, between 28 May and 10 June, when there was no increase in the number of confirmed cases in the county but a new case of the coronavirus was discovered last Thursday, 11 June. Since the start of the pandemic, 470 cases have been detected in Donegal.

Mayo also went almost a fortnight with no new cases but, again, a few new cases have been discovered in recent days, leaving 572 confirmed cases in the county.

There have been no new cases detected in Cork or Meath in the past four days and it is three days since a new one was discovered in Galway.

More Articles Like This

The reproductive rate of the crown virus is now around 0.7

Latest news Brian Adam -
Health Minister Simon Harris said the current reproductive rate for coronary viruses in the country is around 0.7. That's the rate at which the...
Read more

Nine people being questioned about gross crime in Limerick

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Gardaí have arrested nine people as part of an investigation into an organized crime gang in Limerick. Over 170 Gardaí along with members of...
Read more

For months we feared that the children were a "time bomb" in the COVID broadcast: we were wrong

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
From almost the beginning, one of the great unknowns of the virus was children. Still today they are. Wherever you look, regardless...
Read more

A reduction of 1.5m in passenger numbers at airports

Latest news Brian Adam -
Passenger numbers at the country's airports fell by 1.5 million in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year,...
Read more

Double sunburn alert and breast cancer

Latest news Brian Adam -
Researchers from the Institute of Public Health and the National University of Ireland, Galway are urging people to protect their children from the sun. In...
Read more

Number of patients in intensive care units again dropped

Latest news Brian Adam -
The number of patients in hospital intensive care units who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 disease has fallen again, according to new figures from...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY