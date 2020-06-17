Latest news
Updated:

Kerry 'free' from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronary virus

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

Elon Musk promises 8ms latency with his satellite Internet

Starlink satellite internet is getting closer to commercial launch. This new system promises to offer considerable improvements over traditional...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam -

How is the new PlayStation 5 and what did Sony reveal about its launch

The new console will be released in late 2020, Sony offered a preview of its design. The mystery of what...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A new case has not been detected in county Kerry in the last 28 days, which is twice the recommended fortnight quarantine period so that the disease does not spread

Kerry 'free' from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronary virus

It is nearly two months since a new case of Covid-19 disease was confirmed in Kerry, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Health.

A new case has not been detected in the county in the last 28 days, which is twice the recommended two-week quarantine period to prevent the spread of the disease.

There were 308 confirmed cases in Kerry at midnight on Sunday, 17 May, and the situation was four weeks later, last Sunday, 14 June.

According to statistics from the Health Service Executive, no Covid-19 disease is currently present on any patient currently receiving treatment at Kerry University Hospital in Tralee.

There have been periods in other counties where the number of confirmed cases of coronary virus has not increased for several days but Kerry has the longest period in the country.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, there was no increase in the number of cases in the Gaeltacht counties last Sunday, June 14, the first time that this has happened in over a month.

No new cases have been detected in Waterford in the last ten days. There were 154 detected cases in the county on 3 June and this figure has not increased since then.

There was a two week period in Donegal, between 28 May and 10 June, when there was no increase in the number of confirmed cases in the county but a new case of the coronary virus was discovered last Thursday, 11 June. Since the start of the pandemic, 470 cases have been detected in Donegal.

Mayo also went almost a fortnight with no new cases but, again, a few new cases have been discovered in recent days, leaving 572 confirmed cases in the county.

There have been no new cases detected in Cork or Meath in the past four days and it is three days since a new one was discovered in Galway.

More Articles Like This

It was proposed to change rules when pubs reopen

Latest news Brian Adam -
The rule of having to reopen restaurants and hotels may change the rule that people have to stay two meters apart to one meter...
Read more

‘They are more interested in making the Gaeltacht a brand than supporting the community’ – Mairéad Farrell

Latest news Brian Adam -
Sinn Féin TD in West Galway is the latest politician to sharply criticize the promises made for Irish in the new government program She is...
Read more

BP's plan is greener, but puts more focus on dividend

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Bernard Looney's transformation of BP is gaining credibility. The new CEO of the British oil company said Monday that the company would bear...
Read more

Green Party Irish Spokesperson about to vote against the government market

Latest news Brian Adam -
Green Party Irish and Gaeltacht spokesman Peter Kavanagh says he is more likely to vote against the market with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ...
Read more

Europe's last bite to Apple is near the heart of the apple

Latest news Brian Adam -
Big tech investors have historically overlooked the threat posed to them by Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition who wants to reduce...
Read more

Three others Covid-19 died, 14 new cases confirmed

Latest news Brian Adam -
At least 2,251 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,709 people south of the border and 542 north of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY