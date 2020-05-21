Thursday, May 21, 2020
Kerry County Council breached the law when Irish language conditions were not applied to homes – An Coimisinéir Teanga

By Brian Adam
Kerry County Council will be required to provide the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga with information on the protection it will give Irish in Gaeltacht housing schemes

A Coimisinéir Teanga has decided that Kerry County Council was in breach of planning law when a language condition attached to planning permission for a housing scheme in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht was not implemented.

This is the first time that An Coimisinéir Teanga has made such a decision on the Irish language situation in planning legislation and the first time such an investigation has been conducted in relation to a provision of the Planning and Development Act 2000.

Information on the investigation into the Kerry County Council case is available in An Coimisinéir Teanga’s Annual Report published today.

An Coimisinéir Teanga said that the Council and housing scheme in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh had an “important investigation”.

He said that the “future of Irish as a community language” could be harmed if the number of non-Irish speakers living in the Gaeltacht was overstated.

“There is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht as it stands and if the law to protect Irish in the Gaeltacht is not complied with, the situation will get worse,” said An Coimisinéir Teanga.

Following the investigation, the Commissioner decided that the housing scheme in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh was apparently begun before the Council agreement with the developer on language condition.

The Commissioner said that the provisions of the agreement were not “fit for purpose.”
He claimed that there were “vagueness, delay and embarrassment” in the attempts to enforce the language condition, that these efforts had failed and were abandoned by the Council in 2008.

As a result of the investigation, Kerry County Council will be required to provide the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga with information on the protection afforded to the Irish language whenever planning permission is granted for a Gaeltacht housing scheme of three or more houses.

The Council has also set a new process for what it will do in the event that a developer is deemed not to comply with a language condition, which could end with the initiation of legal proceedings against the developer.

The language condition of the estate in the Clunes in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh was imposed by an appeal from the language agent Donncha Ó hEallaithe in An Bord Pleanála in 2005. This was the first time a language condition had been imposed on such a development in The Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht.

12 of these homes (75%) had a condition mentioned and fifteen for the language condition to last. Nevertheless, all the houses in the estate have been sold, some of which have been resold at this time and no attempt has ever been made to pass on their purchases to a single oral examination.

Research carried out in 2017 showed that there had never been more than one language examination in Kerry despite the fact that three or four estates with a language condition had been built in An Daingean over the past number of years, requiring around 30% to be sold with Irish speakers.

An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónán Ó Domhnaill

According to the Commissioner’s Annual Report for 2019, the number of complaints made to his office increased by 11% last year.

An Coimisinéir Teanga said that the increase in the number of complaints reflected “the continuing difficulties people have in accessing public services through Irish”.

Among the issues complained of were the lack of Irish on signage and stationery, responses in English to communications in Irish, road signs and difficulties in using names and surnames in Irish.

In addition to the investigation under Kerry County Council, the Commissioner also investigated other local authorities as, in most cases, they did not properly deal with complaints made to them about breaches of the complaint. language law.

The new Report welcomes a commitment made by An Coimisinéir Teanga from RTÉ that the number of Irish language programs broadcast on the station’s television channels will increase significantly this year. But the Commissioner says the public broadcaster needs to do more to ensure that it is fully meeting its obligations under the Act.

As previously reported, RTÉ has ​​made a commitment in its plan to the Commissioner to broadcast over four hours in Irish this year.

An investigation by An Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnaill found that only 0.7% of RTÉ’s total television schedule in 2017 was Irish language programming and the Commissioner directed the broadcaster to prepare an action plan.

An Coimisinéir Teanga also states in his new report that the Official Languages ​​Act needs to be amended. He said that the amended Bill published at the end of last year “does not properly address the lack of State services available through Irish”.

It says that the bill should specify a target for the number of Irish speakers who are said to be recruited in the public service.

