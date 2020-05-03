Kendall Jenner shoots a hater on Twitter who made a cruel comment about the number of NBA boyfriends he has had

Kendall Jenner’s love history is long, interesting, with many familiar faces but, above all, hers.

Like any woman in the world, she does what she wants with her life and does not have to explain to anyone. However, being so well known, she is exposed to the criticism of millions of strangers who follow her on social networks. And just yesterday someone very hater made a comment in very bad taste on Twitter about the number of boyfriends basketball players he has had. The phrase was the following: “I think they are passing it on to each other, ” he wrote, making a rather fancy simile with Kendall and a ball. Of course, the model’s response was FULMINANT.

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

“They think I act like I don’t have total control over where I put my c ** o,” he replies. BAM. Kendall Jnerner ‘no one is passing it’, she goes out with who she wants and is perfectly aware of who gets into her bed and who does not.