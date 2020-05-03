Sunday, May 3, 2020
Kendall Jenner shoots a hater on Twitter who made a cruel comment about the number of NBA boyfriends he has had

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Kendall Jenner’s love history is long, interesting, with many familiar faces but, above all, hers.

Like any woman in the world, she does what she wants with her life and does not have to explain to anyone. However, being so well known, she is exposed to the criticism of millions of strangers who follow her on social networks. And just yesterday someone very hater made a comment in very bad taste on Twitter about the number of boyfriends basketball players he has had. The phrase was the following: “I think they are passing it on to each other, ” he wrote, making a rather fancy simile with Kendall and a ball. Of course, the model’s response was FULMINANT.

Her sisters, also via Twitter, reacted to his brilliant response (the hater has to be really embarrassed by his comment, really):

“I laugh, the tweet of the year,” writes Kylie Jenner, who applauds her reply.

Kendall Jenner has had a few couples who have turned out to be NBA players: Chandler ParsonsJordan ClarksonBlake GriffinBen Simmons. .. And that? A coincidence like any other before which, above all, she has been in full control and knew perfectly well what she was doing.

No, dear hater, Kendall is not a basketball they pass to each other, she is a free woman doing whatever she wants. And that’s just up to you.

