Kelly: Borris aim to express themselves

Borris-Ileigh manager Johnny Kelly ponders the question.
A turning point in the season that ends on Sunday, in the All-Ireland club final?
âWe focused on the very first championship game against Clonoulty/Rossmore,â he says.
âIt was a big one for us, with one game in April. We had a lot of work done and our performance that day in the first half, itâs not a turning point but it was a great foundation to put in and to take that day.
âIf there was a turning point, I would say â and this might sound strange â it would be 15 minutes into the North final and we were being beaten.
âI realised â not that this was gone, but the most important thing we could do once that game was over was to straight away change our focus and highlight the positives because there were mitigating factors for our performance.
âIt wasnât that we didnât go out to win, it was just the nature of that championship that we were five weekends in a row, and then we had a couple of young lads that were playing minor the day before â that all led into a poor performance.
âThat day and that week ahead was a turning point for us to clear the air and set sail for the county championship which was our priority at the start of the year.â
Heâs been here before, of course, with Portumna.
Lessons learned?
âOur first All-Ireland final, I was actually a player at the time. We had been in an All-Ireland semi-final two years before against Dunloy and we didnât handle that build up well.
âWe had played a lot of games through that year and felt we were right but we werenât, really.
“It was more psychological. I think the fact that we had gone through that experience against Dunloy stood to us when we got to the semi-final in 2006 and then ultimately we became champions by beating Newtownshandrum.
âIt was experience that helped us and you had to go through that. I said here on a number of occasions, recent experience is as good as anything and if you have good experiences recently, it stands to us and thatâs really where weâre focused on.â
Are Borris where Ballyhale were in one of those All-Ireland club finals, the 2010 decider against Portumna?
âWe had met in 2009 in Thurles in the All-Ireland semi-final and Shamrocks were favourties for that, even though we were champions.
âThe underdogs tag that day suited Portumna and we got a great display out of our guys and ultimately went on and won the All-Ireland final.
âThat was our third year on the road and we had a feeling that the pressure got to us to deliver the three in a row. It is quite pressurised to do two in a row or three in a row.
âPortumna delivered the second one and then weâre really pushing on for the third one.
âItâs within their grasp to take that two in a row but we really will have a say in that.â
That brings us to Ballyhale. What did he make of their tight semi-final win over Slaughtneil?
âThe physicality of it first of all. Iâd agree with the commentary from Ballyhale that thereâs no poor team at this stage.
âSlaughtneil are obviously a quality side and play a certain way. They are a big physical team and have lots of pace as well.
âFor Ballyhale to dig in and to come out of that canât be understated.
“The psychological lift theyâll get from that because going to a good field in Newry, but a tight field by all accounts, and to come out of that battle will stand to them as well.
âObviously there may be some of the players disappointed with their display that day and theyâll look to rectify that on Sunday.
“Itâs something Iâll be speaking to the players about in the lead up to the game.
âThereâs nothing going to faze Ballyhale Shamrocks. The experience that they have there is age-old.
“They can play it every way and theyâll take a lower profile going into this All-Ireland final compared to Borris-Ileigh, because we are the story if you want, coming from relative obscurity whereas Ballyhale will be happy to sit back and let Borris-Ileigh take the lead on that.
âHaving said that, itâs still a game and it still has to be fought on the day. There have been a number of lopsided All-Ireland finals over the last number of years but weâre not thinking about winning the All-Ireland final, we are thinking about performing and keeping that game interesting and entertaining, first of all, and if it takes us to a win then weâll take that.â
The reference to a performance is interesting given â at times â some backhanded praise for Borrisâs performances.
âWe have played really well at times,â says Kelly.
âSometimes through the Tipperary championship we would have heard the commentary that it was a dour game, it wasnât a good game that didnât take off.
âThereâs a beauty in that as well, that we didnât allow teams to take off and that didnât get picked up by a lot of commentators â and we were happy that it didnât â but the catâs out of the bag now.
âWe set up a certain way and they see that. Ballyhale will obviously analyse our game and weâll analyse them, so there will be no secret â maybe there will be on the day but certainly weâre happy the way we set up and if we can express ourselves we will.
âWeâd aim to express ourselves and play an entertaining game.
“But thereâs a lot to it, heart is key and if you set up in a certain way and certain guys arenât playing too well, it still gives you the ability to stay in a game until guys eventually fire.â