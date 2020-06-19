Keen: Google presents a new social network focused only on ‘what interests you’

Google has launched another experiment to see how it works. That is the summary that we can make of what is Keen, a new app developed by that incubator of ideas that is Area 120 and that every so often it offers us some surprises that aim to hit the spot. Because if there is a story full of resounding failures in everything that has to do with social networks, that is Google.

In this case, the objective proposed by those of Mountain View is that Let’s try to share our passion with the world, created content on those topics that take our sleep away. It is not so much a social network to use where we comment on how sad or happy we are, but the objective is to make notice those uncontrolled passions that grip us: music, cinema, books, ducks at fairs, animals, cross stitch … whatever.

Currently only on Android

You only have this Keen application to download on Android (or in the browser) and we already warned you that it runs with the Chrome engine, so we can consider it as a web app. In it, you will find different types of content that are divided by themes that may interest users who access it.

For example, You can find hundreds of interests, such as plans to travel or stay home, or ways to be more productive. Each of the available areas can be followed to see what the community contributes so that later the profiles take centre stage. In addition, and as a good social network, we can share everything in the most different ways, so that they are gaining relevance.

Keen, the new Google social network.

According to those responsible for the application, At Keen, we decide what we want to “spend more time with and then” select “the content of the website and the people who create them. “In this way we focus on specific hobbies or specific interests, dismissing everything else as not relevant, at least for us.” Keen allows you to select the content you love, share your collection with others and find new content based on what you’ve saved. ”

The objective of the platform, which by the way, we can also visit with the PC or Mac browser, is learning from our searches and thematic inclinations to recommend new content every day with a higher degree of affinity. In this way, our Keen will hardly resemble that of another friend, so it becomes a place to access only when that passion that moves us wants to feed on news, advice or special creations.

Obviously, we can also become keeners based on generating content that is positively valued by the community that shares with us those same interests, likes and hobbies.