Kazakhstan, denied the news about the deadliest mysterious pneumonia of the Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan has firmly denied the rumours leaked in the international press according to which an unknown new form of pneumonia is spreading in the Central Asian country which would have caused 1,772 deaths in the first six months of the year and which it would be more lethal than the Coronavirus.

Minister Aleksei Coj, in a statement released to the Kazinform agency, explained that hospitals and the ministry are closely monitoring all types of pneumonia in the country and that no “unknown pneumonia” is spreading, as reported by some Chinese mass media.

It all started yesterday, 9 July 2020, when the Chinese embassy in Kazakhstan alerted its compatriots informing them that a new type of pneumonia, of unknown cause, is spreading in the country with a significantly higher lethality rate than Covid-19.

Coj today called the news “a fake news” and stated that “land information released by some Chinese media does not correspond to reality“, specifying that patients with symptoms similar to those of Coronavirus, but with negative tests have also been classified as pneumonia, according to what is established by the international guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Going back to Coronavirus, some studies claim that the masks reduce the risk of infection by 65%, but the possible air transmission is also continuing to be talked about.