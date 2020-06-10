Tech NewsSpace tech
Kathryn Sullivan is the first woman to have reached ocean space and abysses

By Brian Adam
Kathryn Dwyer Sullivan has flown three NASA missions in the historic Shuttle. On 11 October 1984, it became the first American woman to take a spacewalk. Almost 25 years after accomplishing this feat, Sullivan became the first woman to reach Challenger Deep, the deepest point in the planet’s oceans.

The Challenger Deep is located approx 11 kilometres below the surface of the Pacific Ocean inside the Mariana Trench about 300 kilometres south-west of Guam. Sullivan is the eighth person in history to arrive down here, according to EYOS Expeditions, the company that coordinated the mission.

The ex-astronaut is also the only person who has ever done both. Sullivan has descended into these depths inside a submarine called Limiting Factor with the millionaire adventurer and investor Victor Bishop. The duo has spent about 10 hours in the vehicle, built by Triton Submarines and Caladan Oceanic.

It took about four hours to descend to the depth of 10,941 meters, where they spent 1 hour and a half on the ocean floor, and then took another four hours to ascend. “This is the most exclusive destination on Earth,” says EYOS founding partner Rob McCallum in a statement when he announced the mission.”There have been more people on the moon than on the ocean floor.

At these depths, the submarine was subjected to pressure “similar to the weight of 291 jumbo jets or 7,900 double-decker buses“. After his astronaut career, Sullivan pursues his passion for oceanography and in 1993 she was appointed chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

