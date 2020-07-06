Kanye West is running for US presidency: Elon Musk supports him!

The news is already going around the world: the well-known rapper Kanye West announced his candidacy to become President of the United States of America. West can admire a large group of well-known supporters, including Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX.

The announcement came like a bolt of lightning during the night between 4 July and 5 July 2020. In fact, at 2:38 Italian time the rapper posted on Twitter a message that leaves no room for doubt: “I am running for president of the United States!“. Immediately below the post came the comment from Elon Musk’s official Twitter profile, who said:”You have all my support!“.

By the way, the two had shown up just a few days ago in a photo published by Kanye West. At this point, the CEO of SpaceX and the rapper candidate for the presidency of the United States of America are likely to have discussed this possibility on that occasion. In short, now Donald Trump has a very popular opponent (by the way, in the past Kanye seemed to “sympathize” with the Tycoon). Will the great media attention that West is able to attract be enough to truly achieve the goal? It cannot be excluded that the current protests linked to the “Black Lives Matter” movement may play a fundamental role. We’ll see.

The news was also reported by Repubblica.