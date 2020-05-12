Kabul resounded with explosions

The Afghan capital has been rocked by four consecutive bomb blasts that have tightened security across the city.

According to Afghan media, four simultaneous explosions in the They Maskan area of ​​the capital Kabul spread panic, security forces cordoned off the area while ambulances were also called.

An Afghan army spokesman told the media that the blasts took place as a military convoy was passing by, but fortunately, no one was killed or injured. The military convoy reached its destination safely.

Earlier, three blasts were heard in Kabul last night, but no casualties were reported. The number of blasts in the 12 hours since today’s blasts has risen to seven.

Earlier, Taliban fighters attacked the Afghan army in Laghman province, killing six and wounding four. The Taliban also took Afghan army weapons and vehicles with them after the attack.

On the other hand, the Taliban quoted a US Navy official who was abducted in the last week of January as saying that the officer was not in our custody.