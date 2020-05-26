A junior minister has resigned in the UK in light of allegations that Dominic Cummings has breached the strict lock-on restrictions in place in the country.

Douglass Ross said he was quitting after hearing Dominic Cummings' efforts to protect his trip from London to Durham.

Ross said he could not in good faith tell people in his constituency who were unable to care for sick or unwell relatives of a dying person because they were adhering to strict lock-up restrictions that Dominic Cummings behaved responsibly own.

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johhnson's chief adviser, drove 400km from London to Durham in March due to childcare issues.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the prime minister was sorry that Doughlas Ross had decided to resign.