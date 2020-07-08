July is the month of Mars: 3 missions leaving for the red planet

July is definitely the month dedicated to the red planet. Three missions are leaving for Mars, including NASA’s launch of the Perseverance rover. If everything goes according to plan, it starts on July 14 with the Hope Mars Mission of the United Arab Emirates and ends on July 30 with Perseverance.

The Hope satellite will reach Mars in early 2021 and study its atmosphere and climate. The objective of the mission is to understand how Mars has turned into a cold desert from a relatively hot and humid planet. The vehicle was built by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in collaboration with the University of Colorado Boulder, Arizona State University and the University of California Berkeley. The mission will be the first led by an Arab country.

China will not stand by and around a week later, precisely on July 23, it will launch its ambitious one Tianwen-1 mission. The project consists of a satellite, a lander and a rover. Chinese institutions have been stingy with information about the mission, following the country’s typical communication. If the launch is successful, Tianwen-1 will make China the third nation to send a vehicle to the surface of Mars, after the United States and the Soviet Union.

Europe and the USA also want to return to the red planet: on July 30, after yet another postponement, it will leave the Perseverance rover aboard an Atlas V from Cape Canaveral and will land on February 18, 2021. Perseverance will use 7 tools to analyze the geology of the Jezero crater, looking for ancient signs of life. The robot will collect rock samples that will be brought back to Earth in early 2031. There will be tools for finding ice and for creating oxygen from the atmosphere rich in carbon dioxide.

The mission MARS 2020, which includes Perseverance, is the first step towards a journey to the red planet, probably via Venere, with a human crew, planned for 2030. We await news and a good month of Mars to all.