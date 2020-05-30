Tech NewsComputingSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Joy Tab Kids: an 8-inch tablet designed to survive our children

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Joy Tab Kids: an 8-inch tablet designed to survive our children

There is no other gadget that is more suitable for kids than a tablet. Of course, supervised and controlled by the elderly, so that they do not abuse for too many hours every day. And since at certain ages they are not very careful when using themWhat better than to protect it to avoid major damage to the device.

Alcatel Joy Tab Kids. "Srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Joy Tab Kids by Alcatel.

Alcatel has thought that it would be a good idea to develop a model that has all the guarantees that, despite having intensive use by the smallest of the house, your tablet will survive. AND product of that effort is this Joy Tab Kids, with a robust appearance, resistant and with a piece that will allow it to rest on the table.

Alcatel Joy Tab Kids. "Srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Joy Tab Kids by Alcatel.

Robust and shockproof

This children's tablet comes equipped with a 8-inch HD screen, 1280×720 pixels resolution, Mediatek MT8765A processor, 2GB of RAM and 32 of internal storage. It has two cameras, one rear and one front, of 5MP each, in addition to a 4,080 mAh battery. and Android 9.

Alcatel Joy Tab Kids. "Srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Joy Tab Kids by Alcatel.

At the moment there is no confirmed price, it will arrive first in the North American market starting on November 15 and will come with the entire Kidomi content ecosystem, which includes books, movies, music and videos specifically designed for the little ones in the house. A good option if we want them to learn English well.

>

 

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi launches its Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro in Spain: hardware and prices

Android Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has announced the launch today in our country of the new Redmi Mi Note 9 and Mi Note 9 Pro that come...
Read more

MatePad Pro: the Huawei tablet that points to the head of the iPad Pro

Computing Brian Adam - 0
With few exceptions, The panorama of high-end tablets on Android is subject to what brands like Samsung or Huawei do. since the others (except...
Read more

Apple contemplated launching an iPhone 12 with a serial USB-C connector this year, what happened?

Mobile Brian Adam - 0
We have been hearing for a long time that Apple "about to" adopt USB-C standard as primary for its phones But when the September...
Read more

New Moto G Pro: a great camera and stylus in the ‘Galaxy Note’ style

Mobile Brian Adam - 0
Motorola is one of those companies that we all, in some way, carry in our hearts, because It was the brand that we all...
Read more

Fortnite x Travis Scott: what Paola Zukar, manager of Fabri Fibra thinks about it

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
L'Fortnite x Travis Scott event it was a huge success, enough to keep over 12 million players glued to the screen at the same...
Read more

Samsung Premium Days is up and running: up to 25% discount on TV and smartphones!

Android Brian Adam - 0
The Samsung Shop has officially started Samsung Premium Days, which until Wednesday 3 June will allow you to enjoy discounts of up to 25%...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam - 0

Joy Tab Kids: an 8-inch tablet designed to survive our children

There is no other gadget that is more suitable for kids than a tablet. Of course, supervised and...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi launches its Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro in Spain: hardware and prices

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has announced the launch today in our country of the new Redmi Mi Note 9 and Mi Note 9 Pro that come...
Read more
Computing

MatePad Pro: the Huawei tablet that points to the head of the iPad Pro

Brian Adam - 0
With few exceptions, The panorama of high-end tablets on Android is subject to what brands like Samsung or Huawei do. since the others (except...
Read more
Mobile

Apple contemplated launching an iPhone 12 with a serial USB-C connector this year, what happened?

Brian Adam - 0
We have been hearing for a long time that Apple "about to" adopt USB-C standard as primary for its phones But when the September...
Read more
Mobile

New Moto G Pro: a great camera and stylus in the ‘Galaxy Note’ style

Brian Adam - 0
Motorola is one of those companies that we all, in some way, carry in our hearts, because It was the brand that we all...
Read more
Community

Nine others Covid-19 died, 59 new cases confirmed

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,173 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,651 people south of the border and 522 north of...
Read more
Game Reviews

Fortnite x Travis Scott: what Paola Zukar, manager of Fabri Fibra thinks about it

Brian Adam - 0
L'Fortnite x Travis Scott event it was a huge success, enough to keep over 12 million players glued to the screen at the same...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY