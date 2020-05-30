Joy Tab Kids: an 8-inch tablet designed to survive our children

There is no other gadget that is more suitable for kids than a tablet. Of course, supervised and controlled by the elderly, so that they do not abuse for too many hours every day. And since at certain ages they are not very careful when using themWhat better than to protect it to avoid major damage to the device.

Alcatel has thought that it would be a good idea to develop a model that has all the guarantees that, despite having intensive use by the smallest of the house, your tablet will survive. AND product of that effort is this Joy Tab Kids, with a robust appearance, resistant and with a piece that will allow it to rest on the table.

Robust and shockproof

This children's tablet comes equipped with a 8-inch HD screen, 1280×720 pixels resolution, Mediatek MT8765A processor, 2GB of RAM and 32 of internal storage. It has two cameras, one rear and one front, of 5MP each, in addition to a 4,080 mAh battery. and Android 9.

At the moment there is no confirmed price, it will arrive first in the North American market starting on November 15 and will come with the entire Kidomi content ecosystem, which includes books, movies, music and videos specifically designed for the little ones in the house. A good option if we want them to learn English well.

