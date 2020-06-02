Jordan's 'last dance' is also that of US capitalism

There is only one athlete who can say that his opponents still wear shoes with his silhouette: basketball legend Michael Jordan. The latest dance, the ESPN documentary on the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s, highlights the incredible work ethic and calling of the five-time MVP (Most Valuable Player). But it also shows him as a hyper-competitive thug with a win mentality at all costs. In short, he personified American capitalism at a time when the endless domination of the country seemed as indisputable as mate.

Jordan helped define the 1990s. In the boom years after the fall of the USSR, the player's undisputed place in the NBA reflected the country's image of himself. He could do the seemingly impossible, like six three-point shots in the middle of a game. Also, after the recession of the early decade, the US economy began to enjoy what had only recently seemed unimaginable: low inflation, strong economic growth and a budget surplus.

MJ, as he was known, became the face of this America. In 1984, Nike offered him a five-year contract for $ 2.5 million in cash, a whopping amount. But they recovered their investment: their Air Jordan sneakers brought in more than $ 100 million the first year. He appeared in ads for iconic brands like McDonald’s, Wheaties cereal, Hanes clothing, and Gatorade, earning him over $ 30 million a year in the early 1990s, according to Sports Illustrated. It became a brand and, like other iconic American brands, was able to claim the premium.

It also helped elevate the NBA to its current status, fusing sports and entertainment. When its Chicago Bulls were purchased in 1985, the price of the tag was about $ 16 million, the equivalent of nearly $ 40 million today. The team is now worth around $ 3.2 billion, according to Forbes. Jordan's popularity helped extend the game's global reach, especially with the so-called Dream Team, the NBA star group that won gold at the Barcelona'92 Olympics. The NBA is now one of the most popular sports leagues in the world.

But Jordan's success came with a number of built-in downsides. For example, The Last Dance shows that he was so competitive that he embarrassed opposing players who he believed had belittled him. He even intimidated his own teammates. He argued that if they couldn't bear it, they couldn't take on the best talent in the league. He punched his teammate Steve Kerr in the face during a workout … just a slightly more extreme version of the stories of CEOs throwing chairs.

One of his most infamous quotes is also the most capitalist. When asked in 1990 why he would not support an African American candidate running for a North Carolina Senate seat against a former opponent of civil rights legislation, he joked, "Republicans also buy sneakers."

Its exaggerated demands for perfection are reminiscent of the icons of the time, such as Steve Jobs, who was even obsessed with finding the right shade of beige for a computer case. As with the Apple co-founder, it is difficult to discuss Jordan's success. He twice won three NBA championships in a row, and set many records. Jordan was certainly surrounded by all-stars, including teammates Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, just as Jobs had co-founder Steve Wozniak and product designer Jony Ive. But just as Apple didn't perform well after Jobs was expelled in 1985, the Bulls missed the final during Jordan's nearly 18-month hiatus playing baseball.

Since leaving the club in January 1999, the club has never won another championship. America has also wavered. The Iraq war after 9/11 2001, the crisis of 2007-08 and the chaotic mandate of Donald Trump have damaged the country's world prestige. And China's rise threatens its hegemony.

Furthermore, American capitalism, a system that made Jordan a billionaire, no longer seems impregnable. In a Gallup poll last year, its popularity among young Americans had dropped about 15 percentage points since 2010, and that was with unemployment near its lowest level in 50 years. This is in part because the wealth gap between the country's richest and poorest households has more than doubled since 1989, according to the Pew Research Center think tank. So the country still has Silicon Valley, the world's deepest and most liquid capital market and the almighty dollar. But the invincibility of the Jordan era has disappeared.

The latest dance averaged 5.6 million viewers per episode on ESPN and ESPN2, according to Nielsen's initial data, making it the network's most popular documentary. It helped fill the sports programming gap created by the Covid-19. But, with the country on the ropes, it probably also resonates because it is the story of the end of an era. Analysts predict that the US economy will begin to improve this year, but some believe that the decline will be short, while the rise will be slow and long. It is being (appropriately) dubbed a recovery in the shape of the Nike logo.

