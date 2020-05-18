John Wick Hex Review: Keanu Reeves’ hit man arrives on PS4

It takes lion-like courage and a lot of cold blood to accept a tough assignment like translating the mad and choreographic shootings of John Wick’s films into a licensed video game. And not only for the lack of confidence nourished by the players towards the tie-ins: making the storm of martial virtuosity and stray bullets playable while keeping the adrenaline high, without renouncing the spectacular nature of the whole, is not really a walk. The courage to Mike Bithell, already the author of peculiar works such as Volume and Thomas Was Alone, however, it was twofold: the developer has in fact decided to transform those clashes with the lightning bolt into a slow but deadly chess game. The result? John Wick Hex, published last October on PC (here is the review of John Wick Hex) and for a few days also available on PS4 (the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions do not yet have a launch date, unfortunately).

An experiment that, with all its flaws, is successful, as well capable of doing justice to the charismatic protagonist and his superhuman gifts in an original and unexpected way, thanks to the will of Lionsgate Film to enrich the lore of the trilogy through other mediums and to the contribution of director Chad Stahelski, with whom Bithell confronted himself during the development of the title.

Baba Yaga vs Hex

Not by chance the plot of John Wick Hex is completely original, and sees our hero face a new villain, Hex, and his henchmen between New York and Switzerland. Fully respecting the spirit of the original work, the story proves to be a mere pretext for linking sequences of pure combat, and between one fist fight and the other we witness narrative interludes with no particular flicks to report, but that’s okay, given that the the real core of the experience remains the gameplay, side on which Bithell literally went wild.

We have mentioned chess, and not by chance: the subtitle Hex in fact recalls not only the villain on duty, but also the hexagonal shape of the chessboard on which we will have to move our armed bishop to the teeth, until all threats on the its path.

Every gesture, both of the opponent and of the player, provides the consumption of a certain amount of time (whole seconds or minimum fractions): whether it is to move from one box to another to seek refuge, sift the levels in search of ammunition or bandages to restore health, to shoot two shots as precise as possible (before attacking there success rate will be reported) or to couple an unfortunate person with a melee move, any action will affect the time reserve available to the protagonist, as the double bar at the top of the screen reminds (one for the player and one for the opponents).

John Wick vs the weather

The player’s skill lies in the make the right choice at the right time, taking advantage of the limited fleet of moves of the protagonist in the best possible way: better to be wise and lose a few precious seconds to heal or search for ammunition, or to disperse the “fog of war” and hope not to cross arms with some too hard bones?

Is it better to sacrifice an easy kill to crouch and roll towards a cover (but losing concentration, necessary for some melee moves, but rechargeable in a matter of seconds), so as to guarantee a greater permanence on the battlefield? And again, better to hope that the 2 bullets left in the barrel will hit, or stun a henchman for a few seconds throwing the gun and rethinking the attack strategy? Rest assured, however, because time will not always and inexorably flow: in a continuous “stop and go” sequence, before every move the world around John will freeze, to give you the opportunity to carefully plan the next attack.

What happens, moreover, to the arrival of each new enemy within range, so as to allow you to take the necessary measures: as in the movies, opponents will literally come “from the fucking walls”, and to add pepper to everything there is also a completely random spawn, with types of opponents (some are armed with pistols, others are more leathery and so on) and always different quantities.

An interesting idea, but which in the long term turned out to be more of a malus than a bonus, capable of generating a sense of frustration that can be perceived above all in boss and mid-boss duels: already difficult in themselves, they offer a fair challenge only when the henchmen ‘spawn remains within the bounds of reasonableness.

Blind but reasoned fury, even on consoles

In a nutshell, 4 unarmed enemies (which generally take much longer to reach you) are much more affordable than 4 enemies with pistols (which can instead take away precious life points from the distance), whose sudden arrival, more often than not, result in a painful game over. The small size of the individual levels into which the main missions are divided, mostly completed in a matter of minutes, tend to mitigate the risk of frustration, but the randomness that characterizes the disposition of the forces on the field can however dampen the enthusiasm linked to the brilliant Bithell’s intuition: to give a fully tactical, almost turn-based structure to the frenetic exploits of the unbeatable John Wick.

To put your finger in the wound also think about it an AI still incomplete, with sometimes inexplicable and deleterious behaviors, and a technical sector that tries to circumvent the limited budget available with a style in cel shading not entirely unpleasant, but undermined by really bad faces (starting from that of the protagonist), and from mediocre animations that spoil the spectacularity that one can expect from a title of this type.

We conclude the discussion positively, pointing out that also on PS4 (and, more generally, with a controller) John Wick Hex is played which is a pleasure, thanks to the compassionate rhythm of the action that does not require particular manual skills or speed of execution, and that the transition from mouse and keyboard to DualShock 4 therefore did not involve any compromise.