It is understood that former Education Minister, TD Joe McHugh of Fine Gael, has rejected a junior ministry from An Taoiseach Michael Martin.

According to evening reports, Joe McHugh declined a few offers of junior ministry in various departments.

He is understood to have expressed an interest in the position of chair of the European Union Affairs Committee.

Joe McHugh has served as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Minister of State for the Diaspora and Government Chief Whip.