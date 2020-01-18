Jim Gavin 'deeply privileged' to receive Freedom of Dublin City

Today, former Dublin GAA football manager Jim Gavin became the 82nd Freeman of Dublin.

The ceremony took place at the Mansion House this evening where Dublin’s Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe conferred the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin on Mr Gavin.

He received the honour for his work for his county and country both on and off the pitch.

âIn conferring on Jim the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin, we recognise his achievements on the pitch, as a Manager and his contribution to public life,” said the Lord Mayor.

He and his players have created many happy memories over the years but I will never forget lighting that fifth blue lamp in honour of the unprecedented five-in-a-row.

Mr Gavin is one of the county’s most successful managers in terms of major titles won during his time managing the Dublin Senior Men’s football team.

During his tenure, the team won 18 out of a possible 21 trophies and set a record of playing 35 consecutive Championship and League games without defeat.

In the seven years Mr Gavin served as manager, the team played 48 Championship games and recorded a 91.7% success rate – 44 wins, three draws and one loss.

In what would be his final game in charge on September 14 last year, Gavin led the team to a historic five-in-a-row All-Ireland football championship titles.

Jim Gavin being given a standing ovation in the @MansionHouseDub Round Room, after being conferred with the honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin ðð pic.twitter.com/F8MEKtunvB — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 18, 2020

He announced that he would be stepping down as manager in November 2019.

Gavin also served as a military pilot for Ãglaigh na hÃireann for over 20 years where he held the senior rank of Commandant.

He was a former Chief Flying Instructor, a Captain and chief pilot in the Ministerial Air Transport Squadron and served as Chief of Military Aviation with the United Nations multi-national peacekeeping force in the Central African Republic and Chad.

Mr Gavin was presented with a miniature longbow which was specially commissioned for the occasion. It was crafted by Jack Pinson, Master Bowyer with the Craft Guild of Traditional Bowyers and Fletchers.

He also received an inscribed scroll prepared by Tom Mc Conville Calligraphy.

Jim Gavin and family have arrived @MansionHouseDub. @LordMayorDublin @PaulMcauliffe presented him with a miniature longbow that was specially commissioned for the occasion. #FOTC pic.twitter.com/gDnGK2NNhV — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) January 18, 2020

Mr Gavin said that he felt “deeply privileged” to have been granted the Freedom of the City.

“It is a particular honour given the conferring ceremony is to take place in the Mansion House Round Room where our first DÃ¡il was convened.

“It is very humbling to join the august list of previous recipients and I am delighted to share this honour award with An Cumann LÃºthchleas Gael – Baile Ãtha Cliath, my colleagues in aviation, with Ãglaigh na hÃireann, and with my family and friends who have been with me on my journey to this day.

“Dublin is a great city full of a great and passionate people, with a noble history and a hopeful future.

“I am proud to be one of them.”