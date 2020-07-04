Jeff Bezos "forgets" the divorce: the assets go back to 172 billion dollars

Almost a year after his record divorce from his wife MacKenzie Bezos, the heritage of the Amazon patron, Jeff Bezos, back to pre-marital crisis levels. To establish it is the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In the last few hours, in fact, the Amazon stock has experienced a real boom on Wall Street, which has allowed the personal assets of Bezos to reach again 172 billion dollars or the value he had before his divorce from his wife. Over the past year, Bezos has reported an increase in personal capital of $ 56.7 billion.

To the second place remains Bill Gates, with 114 billion Dollars, up on an annual basis of 438 million Dollars. Third place instead for the founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, at 90.2 billion dollars. The young CEO is in fact ahead of Bernard Arnault who is at 87.7 billion dollars with an annual loss of 17.6 billion.

Always remaining in the tech field, al fifth place is the former Microsoft number one, Steve Ballmer, with assets of 73.7 billion dollars, while Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin are in seventh and eighth place with 68.7 and 66.5 billion dollars. MacKenzie Bezos is also in the ranking, with 56.9 billion USD.

From the e-commerce front, we report the news published a few hours ago about AGCOM’s headlights on Amazon’s ultra-fast deliveries in Italy.