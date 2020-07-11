Jeff Bezos ‘challenges’ Elon Musk: Amazon AWS targets the satellite business

What a day for the space sector. We have just told you on these pages of the imminent launch of SpaceX on behalf of the US Space Force, but the time has already come to return to the subject, given that Jeff Bezos seems to have decided to “challenge” Elon Musk.

In fact, according to what reported by TechCrunch and the Wall Street Journal, Amazon Web Services (AWS), a company owned by the Amazon group that deals with cloud computing, wants to target the satellite business, launching the “Aerospace and Satellite Solutions”. The latter will focus on space projects related to customers such as NASA and Lockheed Martin (which by the way is behind the GPS III satellites that SpaceX will launch this evening).

Interestingly, the “Aerospace and Satellite Solutions” will be led by the former Air Force General Glint Closier, who was involved in the creation process of the US Space Force (on behalf of which SpaceX is launching satellites today). In case you are wondering, AWS is able to supply the US military with ground stations to manage satellites at a lower cost.

Put simply, Amazon is not going to affect the launches of SpaceX, but is trying to make the US space forces use its services, “taking advantage” of the current positive moment of the sector, due to the huge investments coming from both the US Government and by private companies. In short, the announcement that took place today (which also involves some SpaceX customers) does not seem random, but it almost seems like a “challenge” to Musk. On the other hand, we recall that just a few weeks ago the CEO of SpaceX said that according to him it is time to “weaken Amazon”.

We remind you that Jeff Bezos also owns Blue Origin, a space company which, as reported by CNBC, is “challenging” SpaceX in several ways. In short, probably in the next few years, we will see some beautiful ones.