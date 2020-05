Tokyo: Rio Mayak, Japan’s top swordsman, became a ‘delivery man’, wearing his metal mask and delivering food to people on bicycles at home.

Rio Mayak, 29, who won a silver medal in the team foul at the 2012 London Olympics, was now desperate to show off his talent in his home country, but the Tokyo Games were postponed for a year due to the corona virus. “My goal is not just to get the money, but to keep myself active,” said Ryomyak.