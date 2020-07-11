Latest news
JACK CHARLTON 1935-2020: 'He has given us some magical memories. Thank you, Jack '

By Brian Adam
Former Irish manager and country soccer hero Jack Charlton has gone astray

JACK CHARLTON 1935-2020: 'He has given us some magical memories. Thank you, Jack '

Former Ireland manager Jack Charlton and one of the country's most famous soccer heroes has disappeared. He was 85 years old.

He had a lymphoma last year and had dementia for several years.

The Englishman is in the Táin in Ireland because of the achievements made by the Irish team as its leader.

He led Ireland for some of the most important games and sporting events in the country's history, including a win against his country at EURO 88, a match against Roma at Italia 90 and a win against Italy at USA 94 among them.

He was the first foreigner to be appointed manager of the Irish soccer team when he was appointed to the post in 1985 and led a golden era in which the country first qualified for major world championships.

The team won a place at a major international competition for the first time when they qualified for EURO 88 in West Germany. Ireland reached the World Cup for the first time a few years later and the team reached the quarter finals in Italia 90.

USA 94 is Charlton's last major tournament and ended in 1996.

© INPHO / Billy Stickland

As a player Charlton first became famous and was on the England team that won the World Cup in 1966. His brother Bobby was on the same team.

Jack Charlton played for Leeds United only and played more games for that club than anyone else. He played 773 games for the Yorkshire Association. He spent more than twenty years playing for Leeds United and won the league in 1969, FA Cup in 1972, League Cup in 1968 and UEFA Cup twice, 1968 and 1971.

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach Michael Martin were among those who paid tribute today to Ireland's former manager.

The President said Charlton's death was a source of great sadness to all those who gave him their heartfelt affection in the years he gave Ireland some of the most famous sporting events in the country's history.

An Taoiseach Michael Martin said that Jack Charlton was delighted with the Irish people.

"It has given us memories that are magical. Thank you, Jack. '

