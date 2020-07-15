Latest news
Updated:

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

By Brian Adam
7
0

Most Viewd

Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

Apparently, the Apple Glass launch would be really close. According to reports from The Information, in fact, Apple and...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed Minister of State for the Gaeltacht

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Jack Chambers, the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West, has been appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this in the Dáil today, after announcing the appointment of Dara Calleary as Minister for Agriculture to replace Barry Cowen, who was given a stick and a road yesterday.

According to a survey conducted by Tuairisc.ie among the political parties this year, Jack Chambers is not among the TDs at Fianna Fáil who are fluent in Irish.

The measure of fluency in that survey was sufficient Irish for a live interview with the Irish language broadcast media.

Neither Fianna Fáil nor Jack Chambers indicated that he spoke Irish either when a similar survey was conducted in 2016 when Chambers was first elected to the Dáil.

Tuairisc.ie has asked Fianna Fáil and Jack Chambers himself questions about his ability in Irish.

According to some stories, the young TD has little Irish. Conradh na Gaeilge says that the organization dealt with it "locally" and that it has enough language to "converse".

A political correspondent said TG4 News, Sorcha Ní Riada, evening, Chambers himself recently claimed that he has "a little Irish".

There were doubts for some time about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry when the Taoiseach announced the appointment of Dara Calleary in the Dáil today.

Micheál Martin announced the appointment of Chambers as Chief Whip and the appointment of Seán Fleming as junior minister in the Department of Finance. But the Taoiseach did not mention the Gaeltacht or sports, the other two tasks that Calleary has had in the last three weeks.

It was when independent TD Catherine Connolly and Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty sought clarification on the future of the Gaeltacht ministry that the Taoiseach confirmed that Jack Chambers was being given all the responsibilities of Dara Calleary. .

Jack Chambers, a 29-year-old TD since 2016, was born in Galway but moved to Dublin with his family when he was young.

He has qualified as a doctor since March this year, and holds a degree in law and politics from Trinity College. as well.

There was great controversy when Enda Kenny appointed Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh as minister of state in the Department of the Gaeltacht in 2014 due to his lack of Irish. People were skeptical about a personal language learning initiative being done for the Gaeltacht ministry.

Enda Kenny, then Taoiseach, announced that McHugh would go on a "language journey" while he was minister of state for the Gaeltacht, which McHugh did with enthusiasm and enthusiasm afterwards.

In a national poll conducted by Millward Brown on behalf of Tuairisc.ie in 2014, 61% of people said that Taoiseach Enda Kenny should not appoint a person as Minister for the Gaeltacht who was not fluent in Irish.

20% of participants said it was not a mistake.

The Taoiseach announced in the Dáil last night that he had given the Minister for Agriculture, Barry Cowen, a stick and a road and had been in office for less than three weeks.

Cowen was stuck in controversy over the news that he was banned from driving for three months in 2016 for driving while intoxicated.

Cowen's departure from the cabinet led to predictions that a new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht would be appointed without delay and the prophecy came true in the evening of the Dáil.

More Articles Like This

Concerns about how Leaving Certificate results will be delivered

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Department of Education has indicated that schools and others will be consulted on how best to make Leaving Certificate results available to students...
Read more

Government meeting on relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions

Latest news Brian Adam -
At a Government meeting today, the advice given by the National Public Health Emergency Team on the forthcoming relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions will be...
Read more

After 17 years in the United States, the way is clear for the execution

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington: Daniel Lee, the killer of three people in the United States, will be executed after 17 years by lethal injection, before the...
Read more

In the United States, a small plane crashed on a busy highway

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington: In the United States, a small single-engine plane crashed on a busy highway, but fortunately the pilot and passengers survived. According to the...
Read more

27-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee

Latest news Brian Adam -
Police in Derry have arrested a 27-year-old man as part of their inquiry into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the city last...
Read more

US President approves tough sanctions on China

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed a law approving tougher sanctions against China. According to the World News Agency, tensions between the United...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY