Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed Minister of State for the Gaeltacht

Jack Chambers, the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West, has been appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this in the Dáil today, after announcing the appointment of Dara Calleary as Minister for Agriculture to replace Barry Cowen, who was given a stick and a road yesterday.

According to a survey conducted by Tuairisc.ie among the political parties this year, Jack Chambers is not among the TDs at Fianna Fáil who are fluent in Irish.

The measure of fluency in that survey was sufficient Irish for a live interview with the Irish language broadcast media.

Neither Fianna Fáil nor Jack Chambers indicated that he spoke Irish either when a similar survey was conducted in 2016 when Chambers was first elected to the Dáil.

Tuairisc.ie has asked Fianna Fáil and Jack Chambers himself questions about his ability in Irish.

According to some stories, the young TD has little Irish. Conradh na Gaeilge says that the organization dealt with it "locally" and that it has enough language to "converse".

A political correspondent said TG4 News, Sorcha Ní Riada, evening, Chambers himself recently claimed that he has "a little Irish".

Talk to him a few weeks ago said @jackfchambers that he has a little bit of Irish – I think that he said that he was quite fluent at one stage but that he has lost it! – Sorcha Ní Riada (@SorchaNiR) July 15, 2020

There were doubts for some time about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry when the Taoiseach announced the appointment of Dara Calleary in the Dáil today.

Micheál Martin announced the appointment of Chambers as Chief Whip and the appointment of Seán Fleming as junior minister in the Department of Finance. But the Taoiseach did not mention the Gaeltacht or sports, the other two tasks that Calleary has had in the last three weeks.

It was when independent TD Catherine Connolly and Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty sought clarification on the future of the Gaeltacht ministry that the Taoiseach confirmed that Jack Chambers was being given all the responsibilities of Dara Calleary. .

Jack Chambers, a 29-year-old TD since 2016, was born in Galway but moved to Dublin with his family when he was young.

He has qualified as a doctor since March this year, and holds a degree in law and politics from Trinity College. as well.

There was great controversy when Enda Kenny appointed Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh as minister of state in the Department of the Gaeltacht in 2014 due to his lack of Irish. People were skeptical about a personal language learning initiative being done for the Gaeltacht ministry.

Enda Kenny, then Taoiseach, announced that McHugh would go on a "language journey" while he was minister of state for the Gaeltacht, which McHugh did with enthusiasm and enthusiasm afterwards.

In a national poll conducted by Millward Brown on behalf of Tuairisc.ie in 2014, 61% of people said that Taoiseach Enda Kenny should not appoint a person as Minister for the Gaeltacht who was not fluent in Irish.

20% of participants said it was not a mistake.

The Taoiseach announced in the Dáil last night that he had given the Minister for Agriculture, Barry Cowen, a stick and a road and had been in office for less than three weeks.

Cowen was stuck in controversy over the news that he was banned from driving for three months in 2016 for driving while intoxicated.

Cowen's departure from the cabinet led to predictions that a new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht would be appointed without delay and the prophecy came true in the evening of the Dáil.