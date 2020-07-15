Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsGamingWindows
iTunes, goodbye ready also on Windows 10: is a new app coming to Xbox too?

By Brian Adam
iTunes, goodbye ready also on Windows 10: is a new app coming to Xbox too?

In the wake of what has been done on macOS, Apple may soon erase iTunes on Windows 10 as well. According to what stated by some sites, in fact, the Colossus of Cupertino would be working on a new multimedia app for the Colossus of Redmond’s operating system.

The indiscretion has its roots in some job advertisements posted by Apple who is looking for a senior computer engineer. “to work on the next generation of multimedia apps for Windows“Everything suggests that iTunes could soon be retired on Ten, where it has always been the centre of criticism for the excessive slowness and heaviness.

Windows Latest highlights another important aspect: the job posting description states that “the experience with UWP is a big plus.” The app in question could, therefore, be based on the Universal Windows Platform, which means that users could also download it from the Microsoft Store and therefore also available on PCs that are based on Windows 10 S. UWP apps, however, they can also be downloaded from Xbox One and probably from the Xbox Series X. It is therefore highly probable that Apple’s new multimedia hub will also see the light on upcoming consoles.

The first rumors about the possible farewell of iTunes to Windows 10 emerged last year, but probably the fruits will be tangible only in 2021.

