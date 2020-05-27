It's well worth noting Stormont after Downing Street

In light of Dominic Cummings' news event in the rooftop garden at Number 10 Downing Street, unionists are even thankful that they are not trapped in that nest

"I drove thirty miles to test my eyes."

The line would make the audience laugh at a pantomime or a play.

But Dominic Cummings, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special adviser, said it was part of a political drama. And it was no laughing matter.

The political phrase must have been 'if you're explaining, you're failing' in Cummings and Johnson's mind, no matter how proficient they are as announcers.

The English public had previously complained about how Johnson, under the influence of his adviser Cummings, had handled the pandemic pandemic; they refused to follow the WHO's instructions and took too long to implement a plan. When it came to light that Dominic Cummings and his family had traveled from London to Durham when ordinary people were being locked up, public support for government strategy was shaken.

Questions were also raised about the judgment of Boris Johnson who defended Cummings' conduct.

"Even if we do not accept the direction of that dreamer," a loyal unionist told me. He is a voter and not a politician but is closely associated with Assembly Members.

He was concerned when Stormont (and Scotland and Wales) broke 'alert', Boris Johnson's vague public health policy. The First and Deputy First Ministers in Stormont, Arlene Foster and Michelle acknowledgedNeill, found Johnson's approach dangerous and adhered to the directive to stay at home.

At that time some unionists were concerned that the difference between the British approach (the English approach in fact) and the Stormont layout was a danger to the stability of the United Kingdom. In light of Dominic Cummings' news event in the rooftop garden at Number 10 Downing Street on Monday, and before and after Boris Johnson's approach, they are thankfully blessed that they are not trapped in that nest.

At the request of Prime Minister Johnson took the rare step of having an unelected councilor speak at the official Number 10 event. Demonstration that Johnson understood that his own attempt to resolve the Cummings controversy and his reading of the rules had failed intensive locking.

Cummings is credited with winning the referendum campaign on Brexit. It is also claimed that he was the main author of Johnson's and the Tories' victory in the general election in December. He is considered to be a master craftsman of a campaign slogan, a great announcer.

His news event had little resemblance to it – with the exception of the trick seen in the past The West Wing when questions were answered ad nauseam to make his story go viral with content and journalists.

He did not say that he was sorry and had no recollection of resigning. He was convinced he had no choice but to travel 260 miles from London to Durham with his four-year-old son and his wife who were ill at the time of his Covid-19 symptoms. The trip was essential because a family member would take care of the child if he and his wife were too ill to care.

In trying to take the poison out of criticism for violating the strict lock-in rules, some of Cummings' answers shocked people. Not left-handed. He made a thirty mile journey from his family's home in Durham to the heritage town of Barnard Castle on the banks of the river Tees, checking that his sight would be good enough after Covid-19 to take the journey back to London. Driving a person to test their eyesight would be very eye-catching, but his listeners were completely taken aback when Cummings said his wife and four-year-old son were also in the car for the rare eye test that.

In light of the sight test tour, Boris Johnson's claim that Cummings was a responsible, loving parent decided to take the long journey on his own, was a free argument.

The crowds were furious, asking what this talk meant that those who looked after children while they were ill were not good parents, tucked into small apartments.

Does Johnson and Cummings not hear what they are saying?

Or do they not understand what those who obeyed the rules and made great sacrifices hear? The people who were unable to attend their family funerals or who were lonely while their loved ones were dying alone?

Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings hoped Monday night that they had done enough to calm the controversy. They relied on it to help Parliament not sit this week and that the media would disappear by the end of the week.

An effort was being made to highlight other issues with schools and shops opening next month.

Hard to say.

In the usual way Cummings would be gone, but politics is not prevailing.

Even if he keeps his job, the myth of Cummings' intelligence and power has been hammered out and Prime Minister Johnson seems weak and over-dependent on an adviser.

It's not often said but Stormont is in better shape than Downing Street. The Executive in Stormont is well-heeled but the number 10 humiliation was the qualification for state secretariat in the Boris Johnson cabinet.

There are mistakes made here (in care centers, for example) and they are only learning how to do Executive business, but Stormont's decentralized approach is a relief to people.