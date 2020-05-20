Wednesday, May 20, 2020
'It's time to think about opening Irish schools again' – WHO Covid-19 delegate

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Dr David Nabarro says he would be surprised if the Irish government didn't 'think' about opening the schools soon, but says NPHET would be 'dangerous'

'It's time to think about opening Irish schools again' - WHO Covid-19 delegate

The World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy for the Covid-19 has said it's "time" to think about opening the schools again.

Dr. David Nabarro said that he would be surprised if people in the Irish government were not "thinking" about opening schools soon.

However, the National Public Health Emergency Team has stated that there is a "danger" to this.

Dr David Nabarro, WHO's special envoy, said the closure of schools could leave a lasting imprint on children's development if it went on too long.

The schools had reopened in a safe manner in other countries, he said.

"So, I think the time has come for the schools to re-open gradually, especially as the number of cases you have are keeping you down and the protection you are now developing is better," he said Nabarro.

He said that the decision to keep the schools closed had to be considered.

“The danger must be weighed carefully. These children who are staying home from school will have a long-term impact on their future career potential and a strong place in society.

"At the same time, we believe that even though the children get it, children are not as susceptible to spreading the disease as others. So we have to try it (open the schools), ”Dr Nabarro said while interviewing Newstalk Breakfast.

He said that before schools were opened, teachers needed to have confidence that this could be done safely. He also needed to ensure that children first had a proper understanding of social exclusion.

Nabarro said he had always hoped for a vaccine but that he had to adjust to living with the virus in the meantime.

However, NPHET's Cillian de Gascun said reopening the schools would be dangerous.

“We have just started the first phase of the release of the restrictions and we want to know what that will mean.

“We are doing very well. The numbers are low, they are heading in the right direction, but we believe, and we will have more evidence by June, that the disease could still be contracted by the majority of the population. ”

Tests to try to determine the true prevalence of Covid-19 disease in Ireland will begin next month, when serological testing of a random sample of the population will begin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this week that evidence was emerging that the re-opening of schools and childcare centers would be the safest possible measures over the next few months.

However, the Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said later that work was still ongoing on the basis that the schools would open in September, as set out in the Government's overthrow plan.

