A World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy for the Covid-19 has said it's time to change the port on wearing face masks from "you should to you need".

Dr David Nabarro said this at a time when the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting to review WHO's advice on wearing masks.

The pressure on NPHET and the Government to give stronger guidance to the public on face coverings has been increasing.

The Minister for Health in the Dáil said this evening that wearing masks was not intended to be made compulsory. He said that it was not intended to introduce any rules on masks, although he accepted that the Government's message on the matter had so far been unclear.

He said that a new public information campaign on the wearing of masks on the public transport system and in shops was due to be launched soon but that no new law was proposed.

“We have no plans to change the law, but we have not changed the law either by telling you to cough into your elbow. We got used to it, that's what. Neither did we change the law to say that we had to wash our hands for twenty seconds but we did it very well. We didn't even change the day for two meters.

"It is about a change in people's behavior, and I accept that the evidence and advice on this has been gradual and people may be confused and not communicated (the message) as clearly as need. So, starting today let's be very clear about it: you are advised to wear face cover.

"You should wear one to the public transport system and you should spend it in shops and other indoors unless you have a health problem or are under 13 years of age," said Health Minister Simon Harris.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said in the Dáil today that further evidence was emerging that the masks helped curb the spread of the disease and that the advice on them had been "too vague" to date.

Martin said that the WHO and the European Center for Disease Prevention (ECDC) had now said that wearing masks should be mandatory in certain places such as the public transport system and shops.

"Let's be clear, it is foolish to say that masks can only be made compulsory by the State making them available to the public. They are free to do and all countries that have introduced rules on face cover have succeeded in enforcing those rules without discriminating against anyone and setting up no state schemes, ”said Micheál Martin.

The Minister for Health in the Dáil also announced today that cancer screening will resume at the end of this month.

On the debate on whether to try to suppress or eliminate the Covid-19 altogether, Dr David Nabarro, WHO special envoy, said that the best thing to do was eradication of disease.

But he said the island of Ireland could hardly be separated from the rest of the world without significant disruption to travel and the economy.

Nabarro, who appeared before the Oireachtas committee dealing with coronavirus, said it was a prudent approach to keep the number of new cases of the disease very low and deal immediately with any outbreaks in certain areas.

He said Covid-19 had a seasonal element but unlike the flu, it will be a threat whether we have a hot or cold season.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in the Dáil today the Government's strategy for the virus was not a mitigation strategy. The aim of the strategy was to prevent the disease, he said.

The Taoiseach said that as a country in Europe, we had no choice in separating ourselves from the world because we had personal and economic freedom.

Meanwhile, the Northern Department of Health has announced the death of one more person with Covid-19, the first to report a new death in the past five days.

Four new confirmed cases of the disease.

At least 2,233 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,695 people south of the border and 538 north of it.

30,053 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,231 cases south of the border and 4,822 cases in the north.