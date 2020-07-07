It's time for Boohoo managers to improve in social responsibility

Boohoo once again grabs attention in environmental, social and corporate governance matters. An infiltrated journalist for The Sunday Times has discovered that a factory in Leicester, one of the suppliers of the online clothing store valued at about 4.4 billion euros, pays its workers well below the minimum wage, and may have breached safety regulations. Boohoo, whose shares fell more than 10% yesterday at the start of the session, says the company is not on its supplier list and is investigating.

This is far from the first time that Boohoo's supply chain has been monitored: In January 2017, an investigation by Channel 4 brought to light the appalling working conditions at a warehouse in Lancashire. Buyers ignored the scandal and sales were not affected. However, allegations that the Leicester provider also failed to follow through on measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and that this may have contributed to the spike in cases in the city, are striking. Boohoo is also investigating them.

It would be risky if Mahmud Kamani, cofounder and CEO of Boohoo, looked the other way, because 78% of the shares are freely listed on the market. Investors, pressured by negative headlines or a popular clamor, could simply sell the shares. The € 165 million incentive plan for Kamani and other managers depends on shares increasing by two-thirds in three years. The investors of this company do not have the capacity to reject it. But those who do not want to be accused of doing nothing could pressure and that the bonus is accompanied by transparency in the lists of suppliers and measures to increase audits throughout the chain.

If scandals break out in the future, provision should be made to cancel a portion of this variable remuneration. But if Boohoo is really doing everything possible to end bad practices, that shouldn't stop managers from collecting their pay.

