It's a shame that Artemis wasn't left in the hell of development

By Brian Adam
We were expecting the absurdity in Artemis Fowl but we didn't expect it to be so messy, scattered and boring

It's a shame that Artemis wasn't left in the hell of development

Artemis Fowl
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Cliar: Ferdia Shaw, Josh Gad, Lara McDonnell, Colin Farrell, Judi Dench

‘A story that begins where every great story begins, in a place where magic and wonder still exist. The most magical place on Earth. Ireland. '

That's what the character Mulch Diggums (Gad) tells us at the beginning of the film Artemis Fowl as he begins his commentary on the warriors of the main character of Eoin Colfer's fantasy novels.

The first book in the Fowl collection came from the Colfer pen in 2001 and the eight books since then have been remarkably successful.

It's no wonder that screenplay has been talked about for years. However, Artemis spent years in the 'hell of development', but eventually the film is brought to port.

At this point some of those who have been reading it at the beginning of the millennium have their own children.

It is a feat in itself that an Irish work could collide with the Disney fair. And this is an Irish work without a doubt. A work by an Irish writer based in Ireland, arranged for the screen by an Irish playwright (Conor McPherson) with an Irish director and actors.

Unfortunately it is a scattered work that does not stand alone. I don't think it will satisfy the appetites of the book fans and it will only succeed in attracting so many ignorants like me to the Colfer world.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fl2r3Fwxz_o (/ embed)The

At the beginning of the film we are introduced to Artemis Fowl II (Ferdia Shaw, grandson of Robert Shaw). A young twelve year old boy who is mentally, emotionally aroused. His father Artemis Fowl I (Farrell) is a successful businessman and when they are kidnapped, the handsome young boy has to join the men to fight evacuate from the fairy world.

I think those who are popular with Irish mythology will be disappointed.

Although the Tuatha Dé Danann, the Book of Kells, women and the King's Tara are all mentioned, the whole thing has a mock-Irish and 'Oirish' flavor.

I think things go off the chart when you land in a fairytale underground.

Spaceships, Flash Gordon's outdated costumes, laser guns and time-saving gear. Bogs, trolls, dwarfs and grooms.

This world is far from the ring.

It seemed to me that there was too much talk and not enough adventure or humor.

Information about the world of the world when the backgrounds of the characters are being passed on to us but not much happens. Big gestures and small beats. We have a treasure hunt here, but a hunt that doesn't leave the house.

Was it that too much effort was put into the mothers set for the expected gales?

Ferdia Shaw strives for his role but is not an attractive character or any tiger. It's the same with the character group around him – Anozie a butler and fairies that include Dench and McDonnell.

We were expecting the absurd but we didn't expect it to be so messy, scattered and boring.

I don't know if the fairy world will leave the Disney world.

