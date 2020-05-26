HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Italy proposes the opening on June 15 of the borders within Europe

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

To date, several countries have made their own announcement despite calls from the European Commission for the decision to be joint.

By AFP

Italy proposes the reopening on June 15 of all borders within Europe, the so-called "D-Day" for the revival of tourism after the coronavirus, said Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

"We are working so that we all start next June 15," the minister explained during a television program on the public channel Rai1.

“Germany aspires to reopen on June 15 (…). We are working towards this with Austria and other countries ”, added Luigi Di Maio.

His statements coincide with the Franco-German request that the borders be reopened as soon as possible.

To date, several countries have made their own announcement despite calls from the European Commission for the decision to be joint.

Di Maio also proposes common rules so that tourists can move easily between regions and countries.

"We have to try to save what we can from the summer season to help our entrepreneurs in the sector," he added.

As of June 3, travel between regions in Italy has been authorized.

The decision will have to be ratified in a few days because the government is evaluating the situation in Lombardy and Piedmont, in the north of the country, the two regions that register two thirds of the new cases of contagion.

On Monday the number of new cases of contagion increased little, from 0.1% nationwide, with 300 more.

Since the start of the epidemic, 32,877 people have died from the coronavirus (92 on Monday), about half in Lombardy.

Some 55,300 people are still positive for the virus in Italy.

More Articles Like This

Nursing homes left isolated at the start of the Covid 19 crisis says Chief Executive of the Irish Nursing Homes Association

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Chief Executive of the Irish Nursing Homes Association Tadhg Daly says the country's Nursing Homes were left isolated at the start of the Covid...
Read more

Junior Minister resigns in UK in light of allegations that Dominic Cummings has breached strict lock-up restrictions

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A junior minister has resigned in the UK in light of allegations that Dominic Cummings has breached the strict lock-on restrictions in place in...
Read more

5.5 million cases of Covid 19 worldwide

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
There are now 5.5 million cases of Covid 19 worldwide. According to figures from the Johns Hopkins Center for Coronavirus research, more than 346,000...
Read more

Russian military helicopter crashes, killing 4

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Moscow: A Russian military training flight crashed into a runway during an emergency landing, killing four personnel. According to Russian media, a military helicopter...
Read more

Leaving Cert students able to register to get measured Leaving Certificate marks from this morning

Community Brian Adam - 0
Leaving Certificate Students can register online from this morning if they want to get measured marks. Students will be able to register until 10 o'clock...
Read more

How to find possible habitable exoplanets? Thanks to the color of their surfaces

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
To assist experts in the search for habitable exoplanets, Cornell astronomers developed a practical model which they call "environmental color decoder". In a nutshell,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Nursing homes left isolated at the start of the Covid 19 crisis says Chief Executive of the Irish Nursing Homes Association

Chief Executive of the Irish Nursing Homes Association Tadhg Daly says the country's Nursing Homes were left isolated at...
Read more
Corona Virus

Italy proposes the opening on June 15 of the borders within Europe

Brian Adam - 0
To date, several countries have made their own announcement despite calls from the European Commission for the decision to be joint. By AFP Italy proposes the...
Read more
Latest news

Junior Minister resigns in UK in light of allegations that Dominic Cummings has breached strict lock-up restrictions

Brian Adam - 0
A junior minister has resigned in the UK in light of allegations that Dominic Cummings has breached the strict lock-on restrictions in place in...
Read more
Android

New Xiaomi Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro 5G: 5G options for three medium ranges with MIUI 11

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi had summoned us through their social networks for a presentation today in China. New models arrived at the catalog of its second brand,...
Read more
Corona Virus

5.5 million cases of Covid 19 worldwide

Brian Adam - 0
There are now 5.5 million cases of Covid 19 worldwide. According to figures from the Johns Hopkins Center for Coronavirus research, more than 346,000...
Read more
Latest news

Russian military helicopter crashes, killing 4

Brian Adam - 0
Moscow: A Russian military training flight crashed into a runway during an emergency landing, killing four personnel. According to Russian media, a military helicopter...
Read more
Apps

Edge Canary is updated: Only with Windows 10 2004

Brian Adam - 0
The downloadable version of the new browser Edge inside the Canary Channel has received an update again And it does so the doors of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY