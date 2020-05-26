Italy proposes the opening on June 15 of the borders within Europe

To date, several countries have made their own announcement despite calls from the European Commission for the decision to be joint.

By AFP

Italy proposes the reopening on June 15 of all borders within Europe, the so-called "D-Day" for the revival of tourism after the coronavirus, said Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

"We are working so that we all start next June 15," the minister explained during a television program on the public channel Rai1.

“Germany aspires to reopen on June 15 (…). We are working towards this with Austria and other countries ”, added Luigi Di Maio.

His statements coincide with the Franco-German request that the borders be reopened as soon as possible.

To date, several countries have made their own announcement despite calls from the European Commission for the decision to be joint.

Di Maio also proposes common rules so that tourists can move easily between regions and countries.

"We have to try to save what we can from the summer season to help our entrepreneurs in the sector," he added.

As of June 3, travel between regions in Italy has been authorized.

The decision will have to be ratified in a few days because the government is evaluating the situation in Lombardy and Piedmont, in the north of the country, the two regions that register two thirds of the new cases of contagion.

On Monday the number of new cases of contagion increased little, from 0.1% nationwide, with 300 more.

Since the start of the epidemic, 32,877 people have died from the coronavirus (92 on Monday), about half in Lombardy.

Some 55,300 people are still positive for the virus in Italy.