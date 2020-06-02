Italy condemns Apple for planned obsolescence on their iPhones

Surely you remember that controversy that lived a couple of years ago around the programmed obsolescence of Apple on their iPhone, on account of the life of their batteries. Something that Cupertino’s sold as user protection for battery degradation, and it resulted in several lawsuits accusing her of pushing her clients to buy new terminals.

According to those of Tim Cook, the problem was in the useful life of the battery, which degrades over the years and to prevent it from being completely disabled, or its autonomy from being drastically reduced, resorted to worse performance, causing iOS to run slower and that apps that we had used without problems suddenly became a real torture.

Condemnation already firm

Although the process had already ended in sentence a few months ago, it has not been until now that Californians’ appeal in an Italian court has ended up confirming the initial conviction. In this way, they will have to pay around ten million euros for these damages caused to the users of the older terminals that were affected by the changes in the management of the battery of iOS.

Battery management on iOS.

The conviction was possible thanks to the tests carried out by independent investigators at the end of 2017, when found that Apple slowed performance on a number of iPhone models, supposedly to better manage performance, autonomy and degradation of the battery. When in reality what was deteriorating was the phone’s ability to operate normally.

Furthermore, as a result of this research, it was shown that many users who saw their terminals cease to be operational for most of their tasksThey ended up buying new iPhones, which would reinforce that idea that Tim Cook’s planned obsolescence had an effect. Now, was it all the product of a planned strategy or an unforeseen consequence?

Product of that controversy, Apple launched a battery replacement program within a few months at a price of 29 euros, which covered all those models affected by poor performance after updates. Decision that, from the beginning, those of Cupertino should have put in the hands of their clients: do you prefer to lose autonomy and maintain the performance of the phone or continue with a fully functional smartphone changing the battery at a lower price?