Italy celebrates the laying of the last section of the new Genoa bridge as a national victory

The prime minister considers this viaduct to be a “symbol”, which will come into operation in July and replace the infrastructure that collapsed in 2018, causing 43 deaths

After more than two months of nightmares due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is about to overcome the 200,000 infected and 27,000 deaths in the country, Italy is in urgent need of good news and symbols of rebirth. That is just what the ceremony that took place this Tuesday in Genoa offered, when shortly afternoon the last section of the steel structure of the new bridge that replaced the viaduct that collapsed on August 14, 2018, was placed causing the death of 43 people.

This completes the 1,067 meters of this infrastructure of vital importance for terrestrial communications between Italy and France and the rest of Europe, which has been hampered after the collapse 20 months ago of part of the Morandi bridge, which saved the course of the Polcevera stream. and that it had to be completely demolished. The new viaduct, which still has no name although according to its author, the famous architect Renzo Piano, could be called the Genoa Bridge, it will start to be used from the second half of July. Once its steel structure has been completed, various works remain to be carried out before proceeding to the asphalting and the subsequent opening to traffic.

“It is a special and symbolic day for Italy,” said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who was commissioned to start the sirens that accompanied the assembly of the last section of the structure at a height of about 40 meters. On this steel module, a gigantic flag with the red cross of Saint George fluttered on a white background, today the emblem of the city of Genoa and before its republic, a sea power in the Mediterranean.

“The State has never abandoned Genoa,” said Conte, who experienced the first tragedy of his government experience with the collapse of the Morandi bridge. It happened two months after the birth of the Executive then supported by the 5-Star Movement and the League, a coalition that was blown up last summer and then the Democratic Party took the place of the right-wing formation led by Matteo Salvini. The fact that the new infrastructure will come into operation ‘only’ seven months later than originally planned is a source of pride for the Italian authorities, accustomed to works with infinite delays.

“Genoa teaches us to start again together,” said the Prime Minister, celebrating how the construction of this infrastructure represents “a light that gives hope to all of Italy.” However, Conte recalled that it remains to be clarified who is responsible for the tragedy. There are 74 people who are on the record of those investigated for a very complex process and among whom are those responsible for the Atlantia group, a company owned by the Benetton family, the largest highway concessionaire in Italy. There are hundreds of witnesses, experts and lawyers involved in a trial that is still long overdue as it is in its early stages.

The works, on the other hand, have been carried out tirelessly 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, also having to overcome various difficulties. At first, there was some attempt to infiltrate by companies linked to mafia organizations, according to the police, and in recent weeks one of the operators tested positive for coronavirus. The security measures envisaged to prevent contagion have been adopted and work has continued despite the pandemic.

Giovanni Toti, regional president of Liguria, considered that the new viaduct is “more than a bridge”. «It is the example of an Italy that manages to get going again. It is useful for this country, it is the demonstration that we can do so many things together ». The Mayor of Genoa and special commissioner for this project, Marco Bucci, celebrated for his part the “dry” style of the bridge, which he compared with the character of the Genoese, and considered that the construction of this infrastructure can be “a model for the management of public works in the country ” since the bureaucracy“ has been reduced to a minimum ”.