Italy and Spain together can help Germans become more European

By Brian Adam
Italy and Spain together can help Germans become more European

"Italy and Spain together can help Germans become more European" Enrico Letta, during a summit...
The non-essential industry of Belgium will return to activity from May 4 and the trade will reopen on 11

The non-essential industry of Belgium will return to activity from May 4 and the trade will reopen on 11
Xiaomi 1S, the folding electric scooter for when we go out again

As we approach 40 days of confinement by the coronavirus, it seems to us as a distant memory that...
A patent from Samsung suggests that the next Galaxy Note will be foldable

Foldable phones are here to stay and, after the success of the Galaxy Z Flip, which has managed to...
Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max: four cameras, big battery and better performance

From this morning, the new Redmi devices are official, a brand that, as you know, already works independently of...
Easily calculate the distance you can walk with your children

After more than 40 days confined at home, and after too many dimes and diretes on how we can...
French Justice rejects Amazon's appeal and limits its activity

French Justice rejects Amazon's appeal and limits its activity An Amazon truck in the north...
iPhone 12 with 3D cameras and MacBooks with mobile chips, the new Apple

If you regularly follow the news of those from Cupertino, surely Some of these novelties that are intended to...
“Italy and Spain together can help Germans become more European”

Enrico Letta, during a summit in Villa Madama, Rome, when he was Prime Minister./REUTERS
Enrico Letta, during a summit in Villa Madama, Rome, when he was Prime Minister. / REUTERS

Enrico Letta

The former prime minister italy regrets that the Netherlands “has replaced the United Kingdom in the role of ‘Mr no'” and asks to be left out if he maintains the blockade in the EU

The former prime minister Enrico Letta It is probably one of the best allies that Spain has among Italian intelligence. Promoter of the Open Dialogue Forum between the two countries 20 years ago, this fervent Europeanist is the director of the prestigious School of International Affairs at the University of Political Sciences in Paris (Sciences Po). Letta welcomes the understanding between Spain and Italy prompted by the pandemic and warns Brussels that European aid in the face of the coronavirus crisis “cannot take long”. He takes advantage of his interview with this newspaper to ugly the position of the Netherlands: «His attitude is very serious. They have replaced the English in the role of ‘lord no’ ‘.

-How do you rate the reconstruction program decided at the European Council last Thursday?

– It is a step forward that I value in a positive but cautious way, since it is necessary to see how the Commission now concretizes the proposal. It cannot take long, as happened between 2008 and 2012, when the delays sank Spain and Italy. Help must come now. I very much appreciate the Spanish idea of ​​perpetual debt. This pandemic is not the fault of anybody, which requires strong and significant solidarity from Europe.

-Are you missing the opportunity to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to build more Europe?

– I am afraid that yes and partly it is by the Dutch attitude, that is very serious. His attitude is as negative as it was with the United Kingdom in its worst moments. They have replaced the English in the role of ‘lord no’. The rope is about to break with the Dutch, they are isolating themselves in the euro zone. It will have to be reasoned if they are treated as before with the United Kingdom. It would be necessary to think if the ‘opting out’ (exemption clause) is applied to them so that they remain on the sidelines and do not block the rest of the countries.

THE PHRASES

European aid.
“It cannot take long, as happened between 2008 and 2012, when the delays sank Spain and Italy”
Euroscepticism.
“In Italy the recovery of Europeanism has been thrown overboard and society is divided into two halves”

– it is necessary to forget the eurobonds?

-We have to make the eurobonds without saying that they are called that. They have become a symbolic totem that is difficult for northern countries to accept. It seems that some nations want to pass on their debt to others and this cannot be done. In Germany there would be constitutional problems and it would be blocked. Without too much publicity, you have to activate tools such as the perpetual bonds proposed by Spain, which go in the right direction.

-How do you assess the position of the Italian Government in the negotiation in Europe?

-He has done the best job possible considering the political conditions that support him. This is the most pro-European government possible in a Parliament in which the forces that are not recognized in the European consensus are the majority. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has acted prudently because of the risk that the 5-Star Movement (M5E) would break internally and the Executive Branch would fall.

– it has surprised the weight to him of Conte in this crisis?

-Yes. I had a negative opinion of the Conte of the previous Government, in which he looked like a hostage of Salvini and Di Maio and with whom Italy lost its credibility. But he has shown that he has learned quickly and now shows a great sense of institutions and a deep respect for constitutional values. You are doing a good job.

Block next to France

-The pandemic has fostered an understanding between Italy and Spain. How do you assess the relationship between both countries?

-It’s a great time. The relationship was interrupted when Renzi and Rajoy agreed and then an open break was reached due to the clash between Salvini and Sánchez. I’m glad that there is now such a good understanding. When we created the Italy-Spain Dialogue Forum 20 years ago, it was initially difficult for it to function beyond institutional courtesy, because the two countries competed to present themselves as the best southern nation on which Germany and France had to rely. Today the page has been turned and Italy and Spain together, making a block with France, can move the Germans from the most rigid positions and help them become more European. In the current Government of Spain there are several ministers who have a very good relationship with Italy. And Conte also pushes in favor.

-Are you afraid that this crisis will provoke an increase in Euroscepticism?

-It is one of the main problems. In Italy, the recovery of Europeanism has been thrown overboard and society is divided into two halves on this issue. In Spain, where Europeanism seemed indestructible, there are also difficulties. There is a shared interest of both countries to achieve a more solidary relationship.

-Do you understand the reluctance of the M5E towards the new European Stability Mechanism (ESM)?

– it is a symbolic question, like the one of the Eurobonds. The M5E, the League and the Brothers of Italy present it as a symbol of all the negative that the EU means to them. They do not understand how this tool works, they say that you put the country in the hands of usurers. But we all know that the ESM and its predecessors were used successfully to, for example, save Spanish banks. Italy and Spain are major shareholders of the MEDE, more than the Netherlands. The position of the M5E ties the government hands because it seems that it cannot be used, although it would offer an important contribution to health. The fact that Podemos accepts the ESM I hope is a good example for the M5E.

-Is it time to launch a unique European healthcare?

-It is clear that this issue must be addressed and health coordinated at the European level. Perhaps one of the least taken into account aspects of the European Council is the importance of the agreement for the SURE program (unemployment aid fund). It is the first major social agreement in Europe. Nothing similar had ever been done in the EU because the UK vetoed social policies saying that each country should go its own way. Brexit is an opportunity.

-Would it be favorable to recentralize healthcare in Italy?

-This experience shows that Italy cannot continue with a decentralized system. Italy is a country that tends to extremes. We went from hypercentralism until the 80s to start decentralizing everything. But now we see that the result does not work. Lombardy could be in the top ten European countries by population, but the Molise region, for example, would be like a neighborhood in Rome.

