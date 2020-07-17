Tech News
Updated:

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
LaptopsBrian Adam -

ASUS ROG: new laptops with AMD and Intel processors arrive

ASUS has announced the arrival in Italy of new ROG Zephyrus G14 laptops with AMD processor and the 2020...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson’s company, with local companies such as Altec and Sitael for creating an Italian spaceport in that of Grottaglie (Taranto).

However, since then there have been no particular updates since obviously it is a project that takes a long time (on the other hand, we are talking about the kick off the era of Italian space tourism, throwing people into space). Despite this, there have been interesting developments relating to the spaceport in recent weeks.

In fact, according to what Tarantini Time reported, on June 15, 2020, Aeroporti di Puglia published a notice regarding the “Marcello Arlotta” of Taranto-Grottaglie, or the airport chosen to host the Virgin Galactic spaceport. In this announcement, we read: “Support for the development of aeronautical production, development activities in the field of remotely piloted aircraft, aircraft spaceport activity and cargo-logistics functions. These are the objectives of the call published by Aeroporti di Puglia for the Taranto-Grottaglie airport for which we have worked for the past three years and which finally sees the light“.

Michele Mazzarano, regional councillor of the Democratic Party, said he was satisfied: “It was October 3 years ago, when, as councillor for economic development, with the Regional Council Resolution 1681/2017, I began to lay the foundations for a real economic change in our territory, which no longer only looked at the big industry, but managed to develop the enormous potential of our land never exploited.

Marcello Arlotta airport in Grottaglie was fully part of this strategy to relaunch the area. (…) It is a path in evolution, but real, and proper last June 15th Aeroporti di Puglia has published the Notice for the expression of interest for the award of the strategic consultancy service for the business development of the Grottaglie Airport. (…)

just depending on the development as a Spaceport del Marcello Arlotta with the act of address 1681/2017, we then envisaged the construction of an integrated logistics hub between the Port of Taranto and Grottaglie Airport, as part of the development and interconnection with the Special Economic Zone (Z.E.S.) of Taranto“.

In short, do not worry if a lot of news has not come out on the subject since the project is continuing. In addition to the announcement, another interesting news is that which involves the astronaut Roberto Vittori of ESA (European Space Agency). In fact, the latter has made interesting statements to the microphones of La Stampa: “A spaceport in Grottaglie? There may be conditions for sub-orbital flights“, reads an article published on May 28, 2020. We just have to wait for further developments.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Realme announces the 125W fast charge, a few hours after OPPO

Mobile Brian Adam -
The doubt had come to several users after the presentation made by OPPO on July 15, 2020, but now it's official: too Realme has...
Read more

Facebook Messenger introduces screen sharing

Apps Brian Adam -
Facebook is continuing to give its users more and more possibilities. This time, the news that has risen to the headlines during the last...
Read more

Would you trust to get your hair cut by a robot armed with scissors? Watch the video!

Robotics Brian Adam -
Robots one day they will surely replace human beings in almost all jobs today ... such as the hairdresser. Of course, currently, anyone would...
Read more

The specifications of the DDR5 memories are already official: a RAM with twice the performance of DDR4

Computing Brian Adam -
JEDEC is the organization in charge of defining the standards of RAM memories. They were a little late but we finally have the official...
Read more

The space walk of the two NASA astronauts is underway: here’s how to follow it

Space tech Brian Adam -
It is going on in these moments 230th spacewalk in the history of the International Space Station. The protagonists are the two NASA astronauts...
Read more

MSI inaugurates the MSI Online Store: monitors, gaming peripherals and PCs for sale

Computing Brian Adam -
MSI today announced the opening of the MSI Online Store, the online store that is finally online after months of development also slowed by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY