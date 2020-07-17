Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson’s company, with local companies such as Altec and Sitael for creating an Italian spaceport in that of Grottaglie (Taranto).

However, since then there have been no particular updates since obviously it is a project that takes a long time (on the other hand, we are talking about the kick off the era of Italian space tourism, throwing people into space). Despite this, there have been interesting developments relating to the spaceport in recent weeks.

In fact, according to what Tarantini Time reported, on June 15, 2020, Aeroporti di Puglia published a notice regarding the “Marcello Arlotta” of Taranto-Grottaglie, or the airport chosen to host the Virgin Galactic spaceport. In this announcement, we read: “Support for the development of aeronautical production, development activities in the field of remotely piloted aircraft, aircraft spaceport activity and cargo-logistics functions. These are the objectives of the call published by Aeroporti di Puglia for the Taranto-Grottaglie airport for which we have worked for the past three years and which finally sees the light“.

Michele Mazzarano, regional councillor of the Democratic Party, said he was satisfied: “It was October 3 years ago, when, as councillor for economic development, with the Regional Council Resolution 1681/2017, I began to lay the foundations for a real economic change in our territory, which no longer only looked at the big industry, but managed to develop the enormous potential of our land never exploited.

Marcello Arlotta airport in Grottaglie was fully part of this strategy to relaunch the area. (…) It is a path in evolution, but real, and proper last June 15th Aeroporti di Puglia has published the Notice for the expression of interest for the award of the strategic consultancy service for the business development of the Grottaglie Airport. (…)

just depending on the development as a Spaceport del Marcello Arlotta with the act of address 1681/2017, we then envisaged the construction of an integrated logistics hub between the Port of Taranto and Grottaglie Airport, as part of the development and interconnection with the Special Economic Zone (Z.E.S.) of Taranto“.

In short, do not worry if a lot of news has not come out on the subject since the project is continuing. In addition to the announcement, another interesting news is that which involves the astronaut Roberto Vittori of ESA (European Space Agency). In fact, the latter has made interesting statements to the microphones of La Stampa: “A spaceport in Grottaglie? There may be conditions for sub-orbital flights“, reads an article published on May 28, 2020. We just have to wait for further developments.