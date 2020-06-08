Italian football returns in 4K: the Coppa Italia final will be broadcast in UHD on Tivùsat

While it will be necessary to wait a little longer to review Serie A on Sky and DAZN, Tivùsat has announced that will broadcast the Italian Cup final in Ultra HD 4K, for free.

The broadcast will take place on June 17 on Rai 4K, at position 210 of the TV guide of the free satellite platform, which during the lockdown period broadcast the historical matches of our national team.

The Italian Cup, however, will also be back on the field this weekend, with the return semifinals that should have been played a few weeks ago and that will decree the two teams that will compete in Rome in nine days. The June 12 will be the turn of Juventus – Milan, which will sanction the official return of Italian football three months later: the first leg was 1-1, but the forced break may have shuffled the cards. So the next day on June 13, it will be the turn of Napoli – Inter, who in the first leg had been won by the Neapolitans 1-0 thanks to a great goal by Fabian Ruiz.

The two winning teams will compete three days later at the Olympic Stadium, where the first trophy of this troubled season will be awarded. A week later we will return to the field with Serie A, which will kick off a series of matches that will keep fans passionate even during the summer.