Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died. He was 91 years old. Born in Rome in 1928, Morricone composed music for over 400 films.

He was famous for his music for films like ” A Fistful of Dollars ” and ” The Good, the Bad and the Ugly ”.

He won an Oscar in 2016 for his music for the film ” The Hateful Eight ” and also won Grammy and Golden Globe awards for his work.