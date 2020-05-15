The Irish Business and Employers Confederation is calling on the Government to provide € 15 billion – both support and investment programs – to further boost the country's economy.

In a new plan launched today, the Federation proposes to eliminate company debts, give them a longer exemption from commercial rates and reduce the value added tax rate again to 9% for the hospitality industry.

They also call for the development of some of the initiatives contained in the National Development Plan and a further € 25 billion investment in transport and energy businesses.

The Federation considers that it will not be possible to reintroduce normal financial policies until 2023.