Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd said that perhaps the Government should buy some of the private hospitals or extend other hospitals so that there are enough beds available for people waiting for medical treatment.

Fergus O'Dowd is a member of the special Dáil committee on Covid-19.

A hospital consultants' spokesman told the committee yesterday that the State is not getting its money's worth out of the deal made with the private hospitals as part of the measures introduced to prevent the spread of coronary virus.

Speaking on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Fergus O'Dowd said that a new deal should be reached with these hospitals.

The Department of Health's contract with the private hospitals is coming to an end, but if there is another coronary virus outbreak they will have to make another contract, said Deputy O'Dowd.