The rule of having to reopen restaurants and hotels may change the rule that people have to stay two meters apart to one meter in accordance with new guidelines.

The guidelines drawn up by the Health Protection Surveillance Center state that the space between customers should be reduced as long as they do not stay for more than an hour and a half.

It is also recommended that people pay at least € 9 for a meal and book a table in advance.

As far as schools are concerned, Secretary General of the Irish National Teachers' Organization John Boyle has said that he hopes that all schools will open in the Autumn but that this will depend on public health advice.

Speaking on RTÉ's Prime Time program last night, he said that it will be a big challenge, especially in primary schools with children in the same room all day, unlike students in secondary schools who go from room to room.