‘It was clear that it was a rethink to put Jack Chambers in charge of the Gaeltacht’

The appointment of Jack Chambers as minister of state for the Gaeltacht and the way his appointment was announced, say opposition politicians

Opposition politicians have expressed great concern over the news that the new Gaeltacht minister of state must undertake an "intensive Irish language course".

Catherine Connolly, Independent TD for Galway West, said she was "outraged" by Chambers' appointment and the way his appointment was announced.

“It was clear that it was a rethinking of assigning the responsibilities of the Gaeltacht to the new Minister of State. It does not instil confidence in me that the government is new

serious about the Irish language and the crisis in the Gaeltacht.

“I am extremely concerned about the hypocrisy that is going on in terms of the Irish language. We were told that Dara Calleary was chosen as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht because he is a person who speaks Irish and has a vision for the language. Yesterday, nothing like that was mentioned, ”said Catherine Connolly.

The independent TD said she was "disappointed and surprised" by Micheál Martin's handling of the appointment.

There were doubts for some time about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry when the Taoiseach announced in the Dáil yesterday the appointment of Dara Calleary as Minister for Agriculture.

Micheál Martin announced the appointment of Chambers as Chief Whip, but did not mention the Gaeltacht or sports, the other two tasks of Calleary.

It was when Catherine Connolly and Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, sought clarification on the future of the Gaeltacht ministry that the Taoiseach confirmed that Jack Chambers was also being given that responsibility.

"The Taoiseach has announced that he will be handing over a senior position to Dara Calleary but has not mentioned his successor. Neither the Irish language nor the Gaeltacht was mentioned. It angered me after what Fianna Fáil and the Taoiseach have said about the Irish language, it was clear that it was completely ignored, ”said Catherine Connolly.

Said Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin's Irish language spokesperson,

that it was foolish not to appoint a person as a Gaeltacht minister of state who was already sufficiently fluent in Irish to debate or answer Dáil questions "or even to deal with the people of the Gaeltacht".

"Those in that role must have good enough Irish to be properly respected and understand the problems in the Gaeltacht," Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin's Gaeltacht spokesperson, told Tuairisc.ie.

Julian de Spáinn, Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge said that it was It is important that the person responsible for the affairs of the Gaeltacht and the Irish language be able to function through the medium of Irish and that that person does not have to learn about the problems associated with the language for a year or two.

He said it was a "good start" that Jack Chambers was able to converse in Irish.

Jack Chambers, the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West, was appointed Chief Whip and minister of state for the Gaeltacht and sport yesterday.

The new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, says that he is about to take an "intensive Irish language course" to improve his Irish in the coming weeks.

The new Minister of State says that he is "relatively comfortable conversing" in Irish as it is but that he is about to do the course to "get into" the language.

In an Irish language message he posted on Twitter last night, Chambers said his appointment was a great honor.

I am honored to be appointed Chief Whip and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht. I look forward to embracing the new role and the Irish language. – Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) July 15, 2020

The new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht also said that he is "out of practice at the moment but has had a good level of Irish in the past". He is determined, he said, to improve his Irish and to be an "active speaker".

According to a survey conducted by Tuairisc.ie among the political parties this year, Jack Chambers was not among the Fianna Fáil TDs who are fluent in Irish.

The measure of fluency in that survey was sufficient Irish for a live interview with the Irish language broadcast media.

Neither Fianna Fáil nor Jack Chambers indicated that he spoke Irish either when a similar survey was conducted in 2016 when Chambers was first elected to the Dáil.

Jack Chambers, 29, has been a TD since 2016.

He was born in Galway but moved with his family to Dublin when he was young.

He has qualified as a doctor since March this year, and holds a degree in law and politics from Trinity College. as well.

The minister of state 's plan to conduct Irish language courses will remind people of the great controversy that arose when Enda Kenny appointed Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh as minister of state in the Department of the Gaeltacht in 2014.

Enda Kenny, then Taoiseach, announced that McHugh would go on a "language journey" while he was minister of state for the Gaeltacht and McHugh immediately registered for a course with Oideas Gael.

In a national poll conducted by the company Millward Brown on behalf of Tuairisc.ie in 2014, 61% of people said that Taoiseach Enda Kenny should not appoint a person as Minister for the Gaeltacht who was not fluent in Irish.

20% of participants said it was not a mistake.