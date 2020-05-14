Thursday, May 14, 2020
It seems that there will be a Mi TV Stick: two stores filter the Xiaomi Chromecast

By Brian Adam
xiaomi mi tv stick

Last Friday we got a little disappointment from Xiaomi, since we were waiting for the announcement of the My TV Stick, since they were leaking some information about "a device that allowed you to turn any television into a smart one". In the end what they launched was the My Box 4Kwhich is the same My Box S that they have been selling in Spain for a while now. However, when everything seemed lost, two stores have listed the Mi TV Stick.

This Xiaomi media player could be a real best seller. Currently the Fire tv stick Amazon doesn't have direct competition from any big company. However, both Google and Xiaomi are working on a competitor that includes serial Android TV, since Google's operating system is not used in any official company product.

Android TV 9.0, 2 GB of RAM and Quad Core processor

The new Xiaomi Mi TV Stick will be based on Android TV 9.0 Pie, which is the latest available version of the operating system. It will have 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal eMMC memory. It is compatible with DTS-HD and Dolby, in addition to having an HDMI 2.0 connector to be able to see images in 4K and HDR at 60 Hz. It also has a Netflix license for Widevine L1 to have no resolution limitations.

All those specifications are the same as the Mi Box S, but there is one that indicates that Xiaomi has made some changes: the processor. In this case we find an Amlogic S905 Y2 quad-core Cortex A53, different from the S905L (also called S905X-H) that incorporates the Mi Box. The GPU is also different, where in this case we have a Mali-G31 MP2.

The connectivity, yes, is more reduced, but in exchange for having a much more compact size. It has 2.4 and 5 GHz WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2. The consumption is only 5 W, and it is not specified in the characteristics what type of connector will be used, whether microUSB or USB Type C. It is expected that it includes a remote control with the Google Assistant integrated.

Gearbest and Geekbuying list it at a price that starts from 75 euros

Both Geekbuying and Gearbest have listed the Mi TV Stick, with the Gearbest one offering the lowest price of around 75 euros. Neither of them can be purchased yet, but the fact that both have a tab on both websites indicates that the launch is very close, and probably occurs this month.

xiaomi mi tv stick

The price is probably below the Mi Box S for its lower number of functions, and in order to compete with Chromecast and Fire TV Stick, which are worth 39.99 and 59.99 euros respectively, although the Chromecast is its version Full HD.

Fire TV Stick 4K


EUR
59.99

Without a doubt, this player will be an excellent alternative to the Fire TV Stick, since we will have a greater number of applications available, being able to install, for example, players like Kodi. Few media players currently offer the ability to watch Netflix in 4K and in turn install Kodi, as Netflix greatly limits the devices it licenses.

