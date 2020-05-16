Saturday, May 16, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

'It is very important that young people read in Irish for pleasure' – Áine Ní Ghlinn appointed as Laureate na nÓg

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How to record WhatsApp calls

There are two ways to record your conversations on WhatsApp, one natively and the other using an app available...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This is the first appointment in the national role of Irish language author Laureate na nÓg

'It is very important that young people read in Irish for pleasure' - Áine Ní Ghlinn appointed as Laureate na nÓg

Writer Áine Ní Ghlinn has been appointed Laureate na nÓg, the first time an Irish language author has been appointed to that national role.

Áine Ní Ghlinn has written over thirty books, including poetry collections and a series of books and novels for children and teenagers.

Ní Ghlinn, originally from Tipperary, is the sixth Children's Laureate appointed by Children's Books Ireland and the Arts Council since 2010 to promote children's literature in Ireland.

Speaking to Nuacht.ie, Áine Ní Ghlinn said she was "delighted" to receive this "incredible recognition".

"It is the role of an ambassador for Irish literature and literature for all children in Ireland. As a writer and long-standing contributor to the sector, I am very grateful for this recognition.

“Many of us are plowing the same garden. The biggest recognition is that people will see that children's literature is of a high standard, I am not talking about my own work but that of others in Irish, ”she said.

Ní Ghlinn said that Irish language writing and especially children's writing in Irish are often "hidden under a cloak of invisibility" and that she wants to highlight the high standard of Irish language literature for children.

“I plan to get more recognition for children's writing in Irish and I want to encourage children to enjoy reading Irish. It is very important that young people read in Irish for pleasure, not just school work, ”said Ní Ghlinn.

The Irish language author has planned various projects for his period such as Laureate na nÓg, including a long multilingual poem written by young people all over the country.

Chair of the Arts Council, Professor Kevin Rafter, said that Áine Ní Ghlinn was among the "most accomplished" writers in the field of children's literature.

“Áine Uí Ghlinn's work is brave and humorous, and her commitment to her craft and the written word is unmatched. She writes for all age groups and genres. Áine Ní Ghlinn is one of our most talented artists, and the Council is proud to be awarded the title of Laureate na nÓg. ”

John Edmund, Chair of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland said that Áine Ní Ghlinn was appointed as the Young Laureate at a time when poetry and literature are "more important than ever".

"The exposure of poetry through digital and social media during this crisis has been an eye opener for the children, and Anne's appointment will undoubtedly add another dimension. Áine will be an ambassador for children's writing, encouraging a new generation of readers and writers to welcome new stories, poems, concepts and ideas.

Previous authors of the Young Laureate included Sarah Crossan, PJ Lynch and Eoin Colfer.

More Articles Like This

Garda investigation into 2 attacks in Dundalk yesterday

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Gardaí are investigating an investigation into 2 attacks in Dundalk, Co. Louth yesterday afternoon. They are thought to be related because they happened in the...
Read more

'Children may be able to hug Gran and Grandad this summer' – Varadkar

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
With evidence emerging that children are not passing on the crown virus, the Taoiseach says that reopening schools and childcare centers would be the...
Read more

'Don't go back to training' – FAI warning for clubs

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Football Federation of Ireland (FAI) has warned soccer associations not to return to training and not open their pitches during the first phase...
Read more

Ten more Covid-19s die, 84% of people affected by the disease recover

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,946 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,497 people south of the border and 449 north of it ...
Read more

Israel refrains from expanding Jewish settlements in West Bank, Jordan

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Oman: Jordan's King Abdullah II has said Israel's refusal to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank would provoke a backlash. According to the...
Read more

Skellig Michael closed for 2020 because of Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Skellig Michael Heritage Center off south Kerry is set to remain closed to visitors in 2020 due to concerns about Covid-19. This notice has been...
Read more
Latest news

Garda investigation into 2 attacks in Dundalk yesterday

Brian Adam - 0
Gardaí are investigating an investigation into 2 attacks in Dundalk, Co. Louth yesterday afternoon. They are thought to be related because they happened in the...
Read more
Latest news

'Children may be able to hug Gran and Grandad this summer' – Varadkar

Brian Adam - 0
With evidence emerging that children are not passing on the crown virus, the Taoiseach says that reopening schools and childcare centers would be the...
Read more
Latest news

'Don't go back to training' – FAI warning for clubs

Brian Adam - 0
The Football Federation of Ireland (FAI) has warned soccer associations not to return to training and not open their pitches during the first phase...
Read more
Latest news

Ten more Covid-19s die, 84% of people affected by the disease recover

Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,946 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,497 people south of the border and 449 north of it ...
Read more
Techology

How to force password change in Windows 10 every few days

Brian Adam - 0
Security is something very important nowadays, that's why in Windows 10 we find a lot of settings that allow us to configure system security....
Read more
Latest news

Israel refrains from expanding Jewish settlements in West Bank, Jordan

Brian Adam - 0
Oman: Jordan's King Abdullah II has said Israel's refusal to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank would provoke a backlash. According to the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY