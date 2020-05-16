'It is very important that young people read in Irish for pleasure' – Áine Ní Ghlinn appointed as Laureate na nÓg

This is the first appointment in the national role of Irish language author Laureate na nÓg

Writer Áine Ní Ghlinn has been appointed Laureate na nÓg, the first time an Irish language author has been appointed to that national role.

Áine Ní Ghlinn has written over thirty books, including poetry collections and a series of books and novels for children and teenagers.

Ní Ghlinn, originally from Tipperary, is the sixth Children's Laureate appointed by Children's Books Ireland and the Arts Council since 2010 to promote children's literature in Ireland.

Speaking to Nuacht.ie, Áine Ní Ghlinn said she was "delighted" to receive this "incredible recognition".

"It is the role of an ambassador for Irish literature and literature for all children in Ireland. As a writer and long-standing contributor to the sector, I am very grateful for this recognition.

“Many of us are plowing the same garden. The biggest recognition is that people will see that children's literature is of a high standard, I am not talking about my own work but that of others in Irish, ”she said.

Ní Ghlinn said that Irish language writing and especially children's writing in Irish are often "hidden under a cloak of invisibility" and that she wants to highlight the high standard of Irish language literature for children.

“I plan to get more recognition for children's writing in Irish and I want to encourage children to enjoy reading Irish. It is very important that young people read in Irish for pleasure, not just school work, ”said Ní Ghlinn.

The Irish language author has planned various projects for his period such as Laureate na nÓg, including a long multilingual poem written by young people all over the country.

Chair of the Arts Council, Professor Kevin Rafter, said that Áine Ní Ghlinn was among the "most accomplished" writers in the field of children's literature.

“Áine Uí Ghlinn's work is brave and humorous, and her commitment to her craft and the written word is unmatched. She writes for all age groups and genres. Áine Ní Ghlinn is one of our most talented artists, and the Council is proud to be awarded the title of Laureate na nÓg. ”

John Edmund, Chair of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland said that Áine Ní Ghlinn was appointed as the Young Laureate at a time when poetry and literature are "more important than ever".

"The exposure of poetry through digital and social media during this crisis has been an eye opener for the children, and Anne's appointment will undoubtedly add another dimension. Áine will be an ambassador for children's writing, encouraging a new generation of readers and writers to welcome new stories, poems, concepts and ideas.

Previous authors of the Young Laureate included Sarah Crossan, PJ Lynch and Eoin Colfer.