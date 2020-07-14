Latest news
It is unknown how many people are using the Irish language version of the new HSE app

By Brian Adam
Phone settings must be in Irish to receive the Irish version, information that would not be available to the HSE

The HSE does not know how many people chose the Irish language version of the new app launched as part of the anti – virus campaign.

The ‘Covid Tracker’ app has been developed by the Health Service Executive to help health find the immediate contacts of people who contract Covid-19.

The app was downloaded over a million times within two days of its launch last week.

The news that the app was available in Irish when it was launched was very well received by the language community but the HSE does not know how many people are using the Irish version of the app.

Phone settings must be in Irish to receive the Irish version, information that would not be available to the HSE.

"The Irish language version of the app is automatically visible to people who have set their language preferences in Irish on their mobile phone when they download the app," an HSE spokesperson told Tuairisc.ie.

"Because these settings are on the user's phone, we don't know how many people downloaded the app in Irish."

Conradh na Gaeilge has stated that they are investigating whether a language option could be added to the app itself.

If you have the Covid Tracker app on your phone, it will keep track of the people you contact.

According to the app, a close contact is someone who has been within two meters of you for more than 15 minutes.

It was reported at the weekend that the app had already been used to alert people who had close contact with someone who contracted Covid-19.

