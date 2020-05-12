It is time to review the protocols of "virtual family life"

In many homes the first stages of transformation take place.

By Cristina Cubero, Director Human Capital Deloitte Costa Rica

The social distancing has promoted the virtual approach as a great dynamizer of the present and the future. Organizations, in a creative effort and under the pressure of the environment, are redesigning their strategies and many of them have factors in common, more agile structures and digital channels.

The strength of COVID 19, rather than promoting telework, is redesigning the dynamics of life, giving us a new normal that includes much more than work and extends to learning, fun and well-being.

In many homes the first stages of transformation take place. Two, three or more people have their routine of life and work online, simultaneously, generating an increase in the use of streaming platforms, and in general, entertainment or learning channels. The complexities arise accordingly.

It is time then, to review the protocols of "virtual family life" especially, in moments of quarantine at home. Thus, the “netiquette” or virtual label also has a preponderant place.

Some tips for the family “netiquette” are:

 Analyze your family's "internal audiences": Similar to the office, in the family there are people with different work styles, personalities and tastes. Several generations working and living together with a high demand for time for children and older adults. They may even have support staff. Don't forget to include your pets in the mapping.

 Apply a “work climate” and create standards: A key idea is to organize a “work environment at home” meeting and manage teamwork. All family members should be incorporated into this session, understanding the dynamics and needs of each member of the group. There must be a consensus on what the “rules” will be like in the virtual house, including feeding times and coordination with other household chores.

As in the company, they can guide the use of hearing aids, control the tone of voice, notify when a video conference will be held or require a greater space of silence, the distribution of resources, spaces and times.

 Activate presential or shared spaces: Organize and even enhance family spaces, doing virtual exercise routines or sharing a movie or game. Collaboration in food preparation and other miscellaneous tasks should be encouraged and incidentally reinforce equality at home. Design your "office plan" giving privacy spaces- type call stations- and collective spaces

 Build a support network: Set aside common times to share and listen, how each member of the household feels and how we can improve life these days. Businesses should strengthen council campaigns now that they have more workers for longer in new work environments.

Preventive actions such as lowering the conglomeration of people in physical spaces, undoubtedly generate enormous protection and brake on COVID 19, decrease the need for transfers and risk, but involve adjusting another series of protocols such as family life in the virtual world .