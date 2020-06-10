Director of the National Reference Service for Viruses, Dr Cillian De Gascún, said that people should wear masks in places where they cannot stand two meters apart.

They should be worn when people are shopping or traveling on buses and trains, he said.

Dr De Gascún also argued that there is no need for masks when people are outdoors.

However, TD Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said that the Government has not done any preparatory work to make masks available to the public.

He doubted, he said, that they would not have enough if the public were forced to spend them.

According to Pearse Doherty, first and foremost it was necessary to ensure that there was sufficient health workers.